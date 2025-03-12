Welsh Government
Improvements in children’s mental health services at South Wales health board
Real improvements have been made to child and adolescent mental health services provided to people living in the heart of the South Wales Valleys.
The changes mean Health Secretary Jeremy Miles can end the monitoring and support arrangements put in place to improve these services at Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.
The health board is the only one de-escalated to routine arrangements for CAMHS in Wales.
It has also made improvements to its waiting times and cancer performance, which means the level of support and intervention it receives has been reduced from level four to level three.
Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board remains in level three for finance and planning.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles said:
I am really pleased to see the improvements at Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board and have made the decision to de-escalate child and adolescent mental health services.
My decision today shows how our support is having an encouraging impact on the quality of care and services NHS Wales organisations provide.
I want to thank all the staff across the health board who work hard to make a difference to the lives of children who need quality mental health support.
