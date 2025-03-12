Improvements in children’s mental health services at South Wales health board

Real improvements have been made to child and adolescent mental health services provided to people living in the heart of the South Wales Valleys.

The changes mean Health Secretary Jeremy Miles can end the monitoring and support arrangements put in place to improve these services at Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.

The health board is the only one de-escalated to routine arrangements for CAMHS in Wales.

It has also made improvements to its waiting times and cancer performance, which means the level of support and intervention it receives has been reduced from level four to level three.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board remains in level three for finance and planning.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles said: