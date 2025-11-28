Improvements in Welsh primary school attendance

Welsh primary school attendance has improved, with new data showing a drop in the number of pupils missing school.

New data shows that persistent absences - missing more than 10% of required school sessions – by primary school-aged pupils has fallen.

The figures also show improvements in the number of primary pupils eligible for free school meals attending school. Half-day sessions missed by this cohort decreased to 11.8% in 2024 to 2025 compared to 12.1% the previous school year. Persistent absences for primary pupils eligible for free school meals also decreased to 44.7% compared to 46.9% in 2023 to 2024.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said:

It is fantastic that we are making progress in tackling school absences, and this improvement reflects our sustained focus on attendance and the investments we've made. But we must not be complacent and raising school attendance remains a top priority. There are a range of reasons for learner absence. Effective relationships between schools and families are essential and there is a lot of good practice already happening across Wales. We will continue to work with schools, local authorities and other partners to address the barriers that prevent children from attending school regularly. To support this work we have provided £7 million this year to help children re-engage with school. We are already seeing the benefits of this investment and I want to thank all school staff, local authorities and families for working together to achieve this.

Earlier this year statistics released for secondary school pupils also showed attendance rates had improved, rising to 89.1% from 88.0% and overall absences falling from 12.0% to 10.9% in the 2024 to 2025 academic year when compared to the same time in 2023 to 2024.