Improvements needed in West Midlands regional response to serious organised crime

The Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) for the West Midlands and its constituent police forces should improve how they work together to tackle serious and organised crime, the policing inspectorate has said.

An inspection of the West Midlands regional response to serious and organised crime

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) inspected the West Midlands ROCU and made graded judgments on how the unit and its four constituent police forces tackle serious and organised crime:

The ROCU for the West Midlands has been graded as adequate;

Staffordshire Police has been graded as requires improvement;

Warwickshire Police has been graded as requires improvement;

West Mercia Police has been graded as inadequate; and

West Midlands Police has been graded as adequate.

The inspectorate said that the West Midlands ROCU has effective structures and processes in place to gather and assess intelligence, and that it makes effective use of its specialist capabilities.

However, HMICFRS said that the West Midlands ROCU should improve its management of serious and organised crime offenders, and how it records disruption activity.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, Andy Cooke said:

“The Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) for the West Midlands has effective processes in place to collect and assess intelligence, supporting its ability to set priorities and tackle serious and organised crime. We found that the ROCU has a range of specialist operational capabilities, which it ensures its personnel and forces are aware of. It also prioritises tackling vulnerability, identifying opportunities to safeguard vulnerable people. “However, the ROCU and its regional forces need to improve how they work together to tackle serious and organised crime. It’s also important that regional change is managed effectively by the newly appointed leaders in this area, to reduce any impact on services. “We will be working closely with the ROCU and monitoring its progress against our new recommendations.”

