Improvements to be made to NHS Wales complaints system

The NHS complaints process in Wales will be significantly strengthened after the Senedd approved new regulations yesterday (Tuesday 14 October).

The changes will replace the current Putting Things Right system with a new approach called Listening to People marking the biggest reform to NHS complaints handling and incident investigation in Wales for almost 15 years.



The new system introduces a two-stage complaints resolution process. The first stage focuses on early resolution and the second stage may include an assessment of liability and whether redress of up to £50,000 should be offered.



Key improvements include:

a mandatory offer of listening discussions where NHS organisations will take on board the experience of individuals raising concerns

clear and compassionate communication throughout the process, with complex legal or medical terminology properly explained

active offers of advocacy and legal support for complainants

an increase of the redress threshold to £50,000

mandatory checks that concerns have been resolved within set timeframes

The reforms are underpinned by four core principles ensuring people raising concerns are actively listened to and treated with respect, that concerns are investigated proportionately and effectively, that NHS organisations learn from complaints to reduce recurrence, and that leaders provide assurance they are meeting regulatory requirements.



The increase of the redress threshold to £50,000 means fewer people will need to resort to costly litigation to claim damages. NHS Wales Performance and Improvement will lead the implementation of the updated process, with oversight provided by the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales and Llais.



Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles acknowledged that Putting Things Right had let too many people down, describing examples of an "overly bureaucratic and legalistic system, which has compounded injury and grief".



He thanked all those who responded to the consultation and shared their personal experiences, saying: