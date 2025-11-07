Improving Access Fund launched

New fund to enhance access to vital services and support for disabled people.

A new fund launched today offers £1.5 million in grants for projects designed to break down barriers and strengthen services that disabled people depend on.

The Improving Access Fund is a key part of the Scottish Government’s £3 million Disability Equality Plan. Jointly designed with Disabled People’s Organisations, the Fund will provide grants for projects that improve access to essential services and promote independent living, choice, and participation.

It will focus on three priorities:

Accessible financial advice and support

Inclusive participation in communities and everyday life

Better mental health and wellbeing.

Minister for Equalities Kaukab Stewart said:

“Scotland should be a country where disabled people can live the lives they choose - supported, empowered, and included every step of the way. “Today’s launch of our Improving Access Fund is a really important step towards that – it has been designed with disabled people, for disabled people. “Through our Disability Equality Plan, we are making a clear commitment: disabled people are a priority for the Scottish Government. By investing £3 million in this work, we are strengthening access to the services and support that enable independence, choice, and participation. “In contrast, disabled people in Scotland remain deeply concerned about the potential effects of planned UK Government welfare reforms. We call on the UK Government to abandon these damaging proposals and to follow the Scottish Government’s lead in investing in and enhancing the social security safety net, rather than tearing it apart.”

Heather Fisken, CEO of Inclusion Scotland said:

"Disabled People's Organisations are led by disabled people ourselves and know best what needs to change. For too long our organisations have had to shift shape to 'fit' with funders’ missions and requirements, missing out on critical funding to keep our organisations running and to make the changes desperately needed so that disabled people are empowered in their own lives. The Improving Access Fund is different because it targets Disabled People's Organisations and DPOs helped to design it."

Tressa Burke, CEO of Glasgow Disability Alliance said:

“Our survey of 756 disabled members found 91% are deeply concerned about equality and human rights, feeling under attack and de-prioritised. This has led to poverty, exclusion, poorer mental health, and reduced participation in daily life. Glasgow Disability Alliance and our members welcome the Improving Access Fund, which will advance equality, independent living, choice, and participation.”

Lyn Pornaro, CEO of Disability Equality Scotland said:

“Disabled people demand justice and access to services, buildings, events and public bodies – in the same way as non-disabled people. This fund is a starting point to improving access to the key areas of focus in the Disability Equality Plan and, most importantly, in the lives of disabled people daily.”

Background

Disability Equality Plan

The Fund is being administered by Inspiring Scotland and more details are available here

The Fund aims to advance disability equality by supporting peer-led initiatives that align with the Disability Equality Plan and underpin the social model of disability and contribute to disabled people having increased independent living, choice and participation.

Outcomes will include: