Improving access to healthcare in Scotland and Africa
Initiative to tackle health inequality in Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia
A Scottish Government-backed initiative to improve access to healthcare for people in Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia has been launched.
The new health partnership programme will help the three countries and Scotland strengthen their health systems by creating networks through which healthcare professionals can share skills, experience and knowledge.
Grant funding will subsequently be made available to organisations working to improve healthcare.
The launch marks the 20th anniversary of Scotland’s international development programme and builds on the success of the NHS Scotland Global Citizenship programme, which supports NHS staff to engage in health work around the world.
Previous work in Malawi funded through the Scottish Government’s International Development Fund includes knowledge exchange on between Malawi and Scotland, the development of an Adult Emergency and Trauma Centre and a disability hearing initiative in Zambia.
External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson said:
“At a time when healthcare systems around the world are under great pressure from the lasting impact of pandemics and accelerating impact of climate change, the power of partnership has never been more important.
“These are not isolated issues. Illness and diseases do not stop when they meet a border. So we cannot think of Scotland’s NHS simply as a national institution, it is a global partner in the fight for health equality.
“This new programme launches at a critical moment for global health as major donors cut aid and builds on Scotland’s proud record of international development. By deepening our partnerships with Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia and combining the expertise of Scottish health professionals with the insights and leadership of partners overseas, we can learn through sharing together and deliver real improvements in health for people in Scotland and abroad.”
Global Health Partnerships CEO Ben Simms said:
“We are thrilled to have been invited to partner with the Scottish Government on the Scottish Global Health Partnership programme.
“In its international development programme and through its Global Citizenship programme, Scotland has set a standard as a progressive, globally engaged country over many years, and this programme will celebrate and build on this track record in ways that deliver benefits both overseas and across the Scottish health system.”
Background
The Scottish Government will invest £3 million over the next three years from its International Development Fund in the programme, which will be delivered by health charity Global Health Partnerships.
The initiative will support and align with the existing NHS Scotland Global Citizenship programme, which recognises the benefits global citizenship and international volunteering bring to Scotland’s health service and communities such as fostering leadership and driving innovation.
Health was identified as a priority in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic and through discussions with African partner countries and confirmed in the Scottish Government’s International Strategy.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/improving-access-to-healthcare-in-scotland-and-africa/
