Improving access to primary care
Walk-in GP clinics to open
A network of walk-in GP clinics will open as part of work to improve access to primary care.
The clinics, which would be staffed by GPs, nurses and support staff, will be open seven days a week, 12:00-20:00, in addition to existing primary care services. They will provide a range of same-day assessments, diagnostics and treatment.
Fifteen clinics in sites across Scotland will proceed initially to test the benefits for patients.
Health Secretary Neil Gray said:
“Improving access to primary care and shifting more care into the community is central for this Government
“As part of this, we are taking forward new and innovative ways to improve access to primary care, including the benefits of local walk-in GP clinics.
“These will be in addition to core GP services and will offer additional flexibility for patients. These will be designed in collaboration with NHS Boards, GPs and other partners to ensure they strengthen existing services.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/improving-access-to-primary-care/
