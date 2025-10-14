Improving access to primary care

Walk-in GP clinics to open

A network of walk-in GP clinics will open as part of work to improve access to primary care.

The clinics, which would be staffed by GPs, nurses and support staff, will be open seven days a week, 12:00-20:00, in addition to existing primary care services. They will provide a range of same-day assessments, diagnostics and treatment.

Fifteen clinics in sites across Scotland will proceed initially to test the benefits for patients.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: