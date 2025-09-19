Improving access to services for disabled people

Increased investment as part of Disability Equality Plan.

Additional funding of £500,000 will be delivered to strengthen access to essential services and projects that disabled people rely on.

It comes as a result of dialogue with Independent MSP Jeremy Balfour on the best way to support Disabled People’s Organisations and follows his tireless campaigning on behalf of disabled people throughout this parliamentary session.

The additional investment will support our Improving Access Fund, announced earlier this year as part of the Scottish Government’s Disability Equality Plan. This brings the total funding available in the fund to £1.5 million.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“We made it very clear when launching our Disability Equality Plan that disabled people are a priority for the Scottish Government. “In order to deliver lasting change, we must improve access to vital support and services. That’s why the Scottish Government is boosting the amount available via the Improving Access Fund. This means we are committing to invest £3 million to support the overall Disability Equality Plan and improve the lives of disabled people across Scotland. “We also recognise the vital role Disabled People’s Organisations play in working to support and empower disabled people, and so we are committing to explore multi-year funding for those organisations.”

Independent MSP Jeremy Balfour said:

“I am proud to have worked with the Scottish Government to deliver new money for disabled people in Scotland. “This funding is a solid step in the right direction, but it must not be the last step. I believe a wider debate needs to take place on how best to support disabled people across into the next parliament. “Delivery of a multi-year funding deal is a welcome commitment.”

The Improving Access Fund will open for applications in autumn this year.

