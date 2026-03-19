Improving behaviour in schools

Ensuring safe environments for pupils and staff.

Clear progress is being made across all 20 actions set out in out in a national plan aimed at improving relationships and behaviour in schools, according to a newly-published report.

The second annual progress report on the joint action plan details the work undertaken in the last 12 months to address areas including guidance on consequences and on risk assessments for schools.

Updated Scottish Government guidance has also been published on attendance, along with new guidance on substance use, now covering vapes, and on a whole school approach to tackling racism. These were among the recommendations of the 2024-27 blueprint to improve relationships and behaviour in schools.

Work is also ongoing on to provide future guidance in other areas, including the recording and monitoring of violent incidents.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said:

“Scotland’s schools should be safe and consistent learning environments for everyone and clearly the vast majority of children and young people behave well.

“However, we know there has been an impact on behaviour as a result of issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis. So I am heartened to see the clear progress being made to implement the measures set out in the action plan to address this.

“The challenges of the post-COVID-19 generation of young people is reflected in the updated guidance on attendance to deal with the use of part-time timetables, long-term, persistent absence, as well as young people who are in school but absent from classes.

“Vaping has also been identified as an emerging trend among some young people at school, so the new guidance on substance use will allow local authorities and Head Teachers to develop or update local policies to deal with this. Taken together this newly-published package of guidance addresses all the all emerging patterns of behaviour identified in our Behaviour in Scottish Schools Research.

“The action we are taking will help ensure that teachers and schools can deal with issues in ways that are appropriate and also respond to the needs of each individual child.”

Background

Second annual progress report on the Relationships and Behaviour in Schools Action Plan 2024-27.

Included, Engaged and Involved Part 1: Improving attendance in Scotland’s schools.

Whole school approach to racism and racist incidents.

Responding to substance use (including vaping and other nicotine products) in schools.

This Scottish Government guidance is the latest commitment to be delivered through the joint Relationships and Behaviour in Schools action plan with COSLA.

Behaviour in Scottish Schools Research 2023