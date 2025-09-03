Improving biosecurity on farms

Continued funding to tackle pig disease.

A project to eradicate an incurable pig disease from Scotland is to get further Scottish Government funding.

Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) is estimated to cost the UK farming industry an estimated £52 million per year.

PRRS is a contagious viral disease which affects roughly 40% of pig herds in Scotland. It causes a wide range of symptoms including increased mortality and severe respiratory problems in young piglets, and reproductive issues for sows.

In the first year of the PRRS project affected pig farms were tested and control measures were implemented to prevent spread and improve biosecurity standards.

An innovative app was created which maps where the disease is located and educates farmers on how to prevent incursions to their premises.

The app collects data from farmers to calculate averages for different types of farms and countries allowing users to cross-compare with other similar facilities.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie has confirmed further funding, committing £309,600 for 2025-26 to allow the project to continue for another year.

Visiting Ruchlaw Mains pig farm in Stenton Mr Fairlie said:

“PRRS has a devastating impact to individual farmers as well as our wider pig meat industry and this project will be a real benefit to the sector.

“The biosecurity improvements made as a result of this project will also help prevent other pig diseases, such as African Swine Fever (ASF), which is currently spreading across Europe.

“The farmers here at Ruchlaw Mains have told me how helpful they’ve found the app for identifying and improving gaps in biosecurity.

“We are committed to working closely with those in Scottish agriculture as well as our counterparts in other nations to improve animal health and welfare standards, reduce the reliance on veterinary medicines, and increase productivity through the introduction of practical solutions.”

The funding will continue to be managed by Wholesome Pigs Ltd – a not-for-profit company owned by the commercial pig farmers in the country.

Andy McGowan, Director of Wholesome Pigs (Scotland) Ltd, said:

“Year one focussed upon understanding the current situation with PPRS in the Scottish herd and assessing the effectiveness of biosecurity on farms and through the supply chain.

“This new funding will enable us to start the regional control & elimination efforts, directed by five farmer-led groups using state-of-the-art disease mapping systems to inform their decisions.”

