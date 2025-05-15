Improving cardiology nursing

New skills to benefit patients and clinical staff.

Cardiology nurses are to be supported to develop advanced skills to enable them to treat a wider range of patients and heart conditions.

The National Specialist Nursing In Cardiology Framework will set out how nurses can develop advanced skills and expertise through university-level qualifications and clinical experience. This will support their practice at advanced level, including interpreting diagnostic tests and prescribing medications, leading teams and mentoring colleagues.

Nursing professionals and cardiology services will be better able to align with the needs of the people they are caring for.

Public Health Minister Jenni Minto visited Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert to launch the framework and recently said:

“Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of serious ill health and death, and nurses across the country make enormous efforts to ensure the best care for patients. “As a government we want to support the NHS workforce and ensure they can continue to develop new skills that benefit patients. This innovative framework will help cardiology nurses obtain advanced skills to ensure more timely diagnoses, improved management of conditions and better access to care. “I hope that cardiology nurses across Scotland will find this to be a useful framework and that it helps them to develop their careers and meet the increasing amount of cardiovascular demand that we are seeing across the system.”

The framework is a collaboration between the Scottish Government, nursing representatives from all NHS health boards, and NHS Education for Scotland.

Senior Cardiology Advanced Clinical Nurse Specialist and National Heart Disease Coordinator for the Scottish Government Leeanne Macklin recently said:

“The framework not only aims to enhance patient care but also offers a structured pathway for career progression in specialty cardiology nursing. By creating clear routes to advanced practice roles such as Clinical Nurse Specialist and Advanced Clinical Nurse Specialist, the framework supports the ongoing professional development of nurses within cardiology across Scotland. “This initiative is also designed to improve retention and job satisfaction by providing nurses with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive in their careers.”

Associate Director for Nursing, Policy and Professional Practice at RCN Scotland Eileen McKenna recently said:

“Advanced practice roles recognise the safety critical role that nursing plays and provide an opportunity for nurses to develop and have their clinical skills and expertise recognised. The Specialist Nursing in Cardiology Framework is a welcome route for learning and career progression for existing and future cardiology nurses.”

The Chief Medical Officer’s Specialty Advisor for Cardiology Dr Ross McGeoch recently said:

“Clinical Nurse Specialists are integral to the delivery of timely, safe, and effective cardiology care in Scotland. The Specialist Nursing in Cardiology Framework further strengthens these roles for the benefit of both practitioners and our patients.”

Background

https://nmahpdevelopmentframework.nes.scot.nhs.uk/supporting-frameworks/specialist-practice-frameworks/cardiology/specialist-nursing-in-cardiology-framework/