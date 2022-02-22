“Improving coherence between the Green Deal, the CAP and EU Trade Policy”, presentation to Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (21 February 2022).

"Check against delivery"

Dear Julien, Dear colleagues,

I would like to thank the Presidency for putting this important issue on the agenda.

The coherence of the Common Agricultural Policy with our Green Deal and trade policy is indeed a topic of major importance.

As you know, the new CAP continues to be a strong economic provider for our farmers: it provides a backbone for their incomes; it provides tools to help them secure a greater share in the value chain; and it provides instruments to encourage competitiveness in the sector.

The new CAP also has a stronger role in guiding farmers to improve their environmental and climate performance, through a more results-oriented model.

This is essential, because there can be no sustainable, profitable, or productive agriculture without a healthy environment.

As you know, however, some European farmers are raising concerns that the Farm to Fork Strategy may lead to an off-shoring of our food and agricultural production overseas. If the health, environmental, or animal welfare standards applied to our overseas imports are much lower, this could indeed undermine our policy objectives.

We need to address these concerns, because our agri-food sustainability agenda will only succeed if we ensure that the Farm to Fork Strategy benefits our farmers, as well as European society, and can lead the way in a global shift to sustainable food systems.

It is therefore of utmost importance to ensure coherence between our agricultural, environmental, and trade policies, in a way that contributes to increasing sustainability standards worldwide.

For that reason I welcome today's debate in the AgriFish Council.

The Information note prepared by the Presidency provides a good basis for our discussion, identifying three levels of action:

First, autonomous measures.

There are some cases where it can be justified to apply our production standards to imports.

For instance on ethical grounds – cages comes to my mind - or to protect global sustainability concerns, as we have done with our recent proposals on deforestation and for a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

However, the objective of these measures cannot be based on economic considerations. We must ensure that any proposed measures are in full compliance with WTO rules.

Secondly, the Presidency has identified the potential for actions at a multi-lateral level.

Indeed, we must continue to promote our agri-food sustainability agenda in all relevant multilateral fora, including the FAO/Codex (which sets standards), in the WTO, and in other fora like the G20.

While pushing our agenda, we must also account for the varying levels of development among partners, in particular least developed countries and middle income countries.

Third, and finally, there is a bilateral level of action.

We must make the best possible use of on-going negotiations to ensure that our new trade agreements genuinely foster the EU sustainability agenda, and enhance bilateral cooperation in the area of sustainable food systems.

As a means to promote our sustainable agenda, the Hilton beef quota is an interesting example put forward by the Presidency, which would deserve further discussion. Grass feeding is good for animal welfare and the environment, but of course, we need to see how such an approach could work with trade partners.

Commission actions

So what steps are we taking in the European Commission?

Firstly, let me remind you that the Commission has already made commitments in the Trade Policy Review and as part of the Farm to Fork Strategy. I am sure you are all fully aware of these commitments.

Secondly, the Commission is currently working on a report to examine how we can achieve coherence between our agricultural, environmental, and trade policies.

The report will address all of the elements raised by the Council Presidency today.

It will contain an assessment of the rationale and legal feasibility of applying EU health and environmental standards to imported agri-food products (including animal welfare standards, as well as processes and production methods).

It will also identify concrete initiatives to ensure better consistency in the application of such standards, in conformity with WTO rules.

The work is on-going and the objective is to have this report adopted in June.

A 4-week public consultation has just been launched – for such an important issue, it is important to seek the views of our citizens.

I encourage you to use your channels of communication to promote this consultation, especially among the farming communities in your respective countries.

I hope to be able to share with you the preliminary views of our stakeholders in March.

Until then, I look forward to making progress on this topic; it is of utmost importance for our farmers, our citizens, and our objective for a sustainable food system in the European Union.

I thank the Presidency once again for their initiative, and thank you all for your attention.

Click here for the full press release