Improving delivery across health and social care

New body to lead change launches next month.

A new body to drive transformation across the health and care system and the wider public sector will be established on 1 April 2026.

Public Services Delivery Scotland (PSD Scotland), replacing NHS Education for Scotland (NES) and NHS National Services Scotland (NSS), will bring the strengths of the two boards together.

The new organisation will lead on workforce planning and development, service infrastructure and innovation, with a particular focus on digital transformation. It will accelerate national programmes, alongside continued delivery of all existing NES and NSS services, delivering safer, more consistent and efficient care for people.

Professor Karen Reid has been appointed as Public Services Delivery Scotland’s Chief Executive. Professor Reid is currently Chief Executive at NES.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

“Establishing PSD Scotland is an important step in our journey towards transforming the health of the nation – supporting faster access and safer, more consistent services wherever people live.

“By bringing together national education, digital and support functions we will reduce duplication, scale what works, giving frontline teams more time with patients.

“This approach flows directly from our Service Renewal Framework and Population Health Framework, putting prevention, community based support and digital innovation at the heart of how care is delivered.”

PSD Scotland Chief Executive Karen Reid said:

"It is a huge privilege to be appointed Chief Executive of Public Services Delivery Scotland as we embark on this transformative journey.

“By uniting expertise from NES and NSS, Public Services Delivery Scotland will empower our staff to deliver outstanding care and support, ensuring that services are both innovative and responsive to the needs of communities throughout Scotland.

“I'm truly excited to work collaboratively with our skilled and committed colleagues, both within the new organisation and beyond, to provide improved, high-quality health and social care services that are efficient, fair, and prepared for the future. Together, we will create a more sustainable, joined-up system that puts our people and communities at the heart of everything we do.”

PSD Scotland Chair Keith Redpath said:

“PSD Scotland brings together the strengths of NSS and NES in a way that allows us to work efficiently and consistently across Scotland’s health and care system. As we move into this next phase, our commitment is to maintain continuity of essential services, support our staff through the transition and build a strong foundation for the years ahead.

“The new Board for PSD Scotland brings together a wide range of skills, leadership, experience and perspectives that will be essential as the organisation is established. Their insight and stewardship will ensure strong governance, continuity and direction as PSD Scotland begins its work on 1 April 2026."

Background

PSD Scotland will operate in law through an expansion of the existing legal framework of the Common Services Agency (CSA) for the Scottish Health Service, which is the legal entity currently branded as NSS.

The CSA remains the statutory body under the National Health Service (Scotland) Act 1978. The changes are being given effect through The National Health Service (Functions of the Common Services Agency) (Miscellaneous Amendments (Scotland) Order 2026 and The NHS Education for Scotland and the Common Services Agency (Transfer of Staff) Regulations 2026, which transfer NES functions and staff into the CSA and formally dissolve NES as an organisation. At the same time, NSS as a ‘brand’ will be retired. This allows the new organisation to support other public bodies beyond Health Boards where this adds value and does not duplicate existing provision.

PSD Scotland Board members formally take up their roles on 1 April 2026.

Keith Redpath - Chair

Lisa Blacket - Non Executive Member

Paul Buchanan - Non Executive Member

Ian Cant - Employee Director

Olga Clayton - Non Executive Member

Shona Cowan - Non Executive Member

Jean Ford - Non Executive Member

Lynnette Grieve - Employee Director

Gordon Greenhill - Non Executive Member

Annie Gunner Logan - Non Executive Member

Arturo Langa - Non Executive Member

Beth Lawton - Non Executive Member

Maria McGill - Non Executive Member

Karen Reid - Executive Member

George Valiotis - Non Executive Member

