Improving digital connectivity
Enhancing broadband in new builds.
Plans to enhance broadband connection speeds in new homes across Scotland are being considered.
A three month consultation has been launched to gather views about the proposed regulations and how they would be implemented.
The proposals would amend building regulations to require developers to ensure that:
- all new build homes are installed with the gigabit-ready physical infrastructure necessary for gigabit-capable connections
- a gigabit-capable connection is installed in a new build home subject to a £2,000 cost cap per dwelling
- or where a gigabit-capable connection is not being installed, the next fastest broadband connection is installed within the £2,000 cost cap
Innovation Minister Richard Lochhead said:
“The Scottish Government is committed to providing an efficient and resilient digital infrastructure in Scotland, as set out in our National Strategy for Economic Transformation.
“The importance of an effective digital connection has been highlighted during recent years. It enhances the way we work, communicate with friends and family and access vital public services.
“A key theme of our digital strategy is ensuring that no one is left behind and that is why we are consulting on these proposals, as we look to transition to a fair, green and growing economy.”
BACKGROUND
The consultation will be open until 12 December, 2023.
Scotland’s Full Fibre Charter contains a series of pledges to help extend full fibre broadband across Scotland. A ninth signatory, Gigaloch, has signed up to the Full Fibre Charter.
Telecommunications is a reserved matter under the Scotland Act 1998. The UK Government previously consulted on proposals around new build connectivity and opted to use a devolved power – building standards – to implement their proposals. As a consequence these were limited to having effect in England only.
