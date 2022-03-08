Improving health and social care for older people in Scotland

Views sought on Strategy for Older People.

Older people are being asked how health and social services should change to help make Scotland the best place in the world to grow old.

While the NHS is remobilised and plans for a National Care Service are being finalised, a consultation has been launched on what is currently working well and what needs to change.

This will help shape the Health and Social Care Strategy for Older People and follows a commitment to work in partnership with older people, including the Older People’s Strategic Action Forum, to identify how they want the health and social care systems to work for them in the future.

As well as older people and the organisations that support them, views are being sought from the clinicians, health professionals and social care staff who provide this care, to help ensure integrated care is available for all older people, whatever their needs and wherever they live.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said:

“I want Scotland to be the best place in the world to grow old, with older people living full and rewarding lives, contributing to society and actively involved their health and social care.

“The reshaping and remobilisation of health services following the pandemic provides a unique opportunity to focus on this goal. The consultation we are launching today will enable older people, and those involved in caring for them, to contribute their views and shape our forthcoming Older People’s Strategy.

“Older people are a vital part of ensuring Scotland's future success – essential to our communities, our economy, our public services and to society as a whole.

"By working together we can place older people at the centre of the recovery, remove barriers and ensure an effective, joined up approach to healthy ageing.”

The consultation is seeking views on a broad range of issues, including:

The impact the pandemic has had on accessing mental health services and how best to improve access to mental health services for older people

When is a good time to have difficult discussions about planning future care needs and who should be involved?

What could be done to improve joint working between health and social care services?

What support would help in self-managing general health or any long term health conditions?

How to make it easier for older people to access leisure facilities

When thinking about palliative and end of life care in Scotland, what is working well and what end of life care and support would people want?

Background:

Health and social care strategy for older people: consultation

Health and social care strategy for older people: overview