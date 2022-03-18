Improving health outcomes is central to future UK prosperity, says new CBI Health Council

A new CEO forum designed to unite business, Government and civil society around improving health outcomes across the UK has been launched by the CBI.

Health has been identified in the CBI’s Seize The Moment 2030 vision as one of six key pillars. The group will build on the UK’s strong collaboration between business and government throughout the pandemic, to define what’s now needed from all actors to deliver on both a moral and economic imperative – building a healthier nation.

The new CBI Health Council has launched with nearly 30 leaders from across industry and academia, and aims to be the go-to forum for policymakers and stakeholders to understand the impact of the UK’s whole health ecosystem, including life sciences, retailers, healthcare and fitness providers.

This group will form part of the CBI’s formal policymaking structure, following the same governance as existing councils and committees.

Jordan Cummins, CBI Health Director, said:

“Recovering from Covid-19 economically will only be achieved by overcoming the long-term health inequalities that have been exacerbated in the last two years. “The responsibility to address these challenges lies with all of us – and business has a hugely supportive role to play. Through the pandemic we saw clearly what can be achieved when public and private sectors unite around a shared purpose. Now it’s time to do that again and improve our collective health by 2030. “The CBI Health Council will harness that spirit of co-operation and set tangible targets for firms to do more. It will lead business on a journey to improve their health offer and employee value proposition, and help policymakers fully understand the value of health as an investment, not just a cost. “This forum has clear intentions. Improving occupational health, workforce health interventions, health system resilience, R&D investment in treatment, mental health policy and provision, and health relevant information sharing.”

Lord Prior, Chair at NHS England, said: