WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Improving health outcomes is central to future UK prosperity, says new CBI Health Council
A new CEO forum designed to unite business, Government and civil society around improving health outcomes across the UK has been launched by the CBI.
Health has been identified in the CBI’s Seize The Moment 2030 vision as one of six key pillars. The group will build on the UK’s strong collaboration between business and government throughout the pandemic, to define what’s now needed from all actors to deliver on both a moral and economic imperative – building a healthier nation.
The new CBI Health Council has launched with nearly 30 leaders from across industry and academia, and aims to be the go-to forum for policymakers and stakeholders to understand the impact of the UK’s whole health ecosystem, including life sciences, retailers, healthcare and fitness providers.
This group will form part of the CBI’s formal policymaking structure, following the same governance as existing councils and committees.
Jordan Cummins, CBI Health Director, said:
“Recovering from Covid-19 economically will only be achieved by overcoming the long-term health inequalities that have been exacerbated in the last two years.
“The responsibility to address these challenges lies with all of us – and business has a hugely supportive role to play. Through the pandemic we saw clearly what can be achieved when public and private sectors unite around a shared purpose. Now it’s time to do that again and improve our collective health by 2030.
“The CBI Health Council will harness that spirit of co-operation and set tangible targets for firms to do more. It will lead business on a journey to improve their health offer and employee value proposition, and help policymakers fully understand the value of health as an investment, not just a cost.
“This forum has clear intentions. Improving occupational health, workforce health interventions, health system resilience, R&D investment in treatment, mental health policy and provision, and health relevant information sharing.”
Lord Prior, Chair at NHS England, said:
“Business has a vital role in improving health standards in the UK, and in particular to help reduce the growing health inequalities between socially deprived communities and the rest of the country. The Covid pandemic has exacerbated the situation, particularly for those suffering from mental health problems – many of them children and young people.
“I am delighted to see the creation of the CBI’s Health Council, acting as a key forum to support the NHS and government to deliver agendas for the future prosperity of the nation’s health.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Ministers must end the racism in our jobs market, says TUC18/03/2022 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the government’s response published to the report published by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities in March last year.
CBI responds to latest UK interest rate decision18/03/2022 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to the latest UK interest rate decision.
Workers need rise in wages not interest rates - TUC17/03/2022 16:05:00
The TUC’s Head of Economics Kate Bell commented on today’s (Thursday) decision by the Bank of England to raise interest rates to 0.75%.
NHS Confederation - Worrying rise in NHS staff absences due to increasing COVID case rates17/03/2022 13:40:00
Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, responds to the latest weekly NHS England sitrep.
TUC poll: 1 in 3 parents with pre-school children spend more than a third of their pay on childcare17/03/2022 13:33:00
New poll shows working parents spend a big chunk of their pay on childcare.
Our response to latest Parker Review data17/03/2022 12:15:00
CBI’s yesterday responded to latest Parker Review data.
Audit Scotland - Data gap limits analysis of Covid-19 business support17/03/2022 11:40:00
A detailed analysis of how Covid-19 business support funding was distributed during the pandemic is not possible due to gaps in data.
LGA responds to Nature Recovery plan17/03/2022 10:40:00
Cllr Darren Rodwell, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association, responded to the Government’s announcement on Nature Recovery
Wales TUC calls on employers to provide workers with paid carers leave16/03/2022 16:25:00
The number of working carers in Wales and across the UK has been increasing for many years due to an ageing population. The number of Disabled people has increased, especially during the pandemic, and the workforce in general is ageing through workers retiring later.