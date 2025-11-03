Improving health through prevention

Funding digital type 2 diabetes programmes.

A new Scottish Government programme is expected to prevent up to 4,000 people from developing type 2 diabetes.

The £4.8 million investment will offer education and virtual, app-based, individual consultations with nutritionists, dietitians and health coaches via the Accelerated National Innovation Adoption (ANIA) initiative to fast track proven healthcare innovations.

By focusing on prevention, this will reduce future health complications for patients, improve quality of life and ease long-term pressures on the NHS.

Health professionals in primary or secondary care will refer suitable patients soon after diagnosis of pre-diabetes or history of gestational diabetes - increasing equity of access to NHS services across Scotland - and self-referral will also be available.

Meeting frontline staff and patients at Pennywell All Care Centre in Edinburgh, Public Health Minister Jenni Minto recently said:

“We want to improve access to treatment in the community, enhance preventative services and maximise the opportunities of digital innovation through our Service Renewal and Population Health Frameworks. This will deliver a sustainable and high quality health and social care system for the future. “This digital programme reduces the need to travel to in-person appointments and helps patients make sustainable changes to their diet and lifestyle and prevent progress towards type 2 diabetes. It enables rural and urban communities to easily access services which can have a life-changing impact. “It is a prime example of transformative innovation that benefits frontline staff and patients alike and supports our health and care service to meet the challenges it faces.”

The three-year programme will enable up to 15,000 people at risk of type 2 diabetes to access nine months of digital diet and lifestyle change advice through ANIA - with up to 4,000 of those expected to avoid the condition.

Director of Innovation and Transformation at NHS Lothian Jenny Long recently said:

“Over the past five years, NHS Lothian’s dietetic service has successfully delivered both the diabetes remission and award-winning prevention programmes, supported by permanent Scottish Government funding. Their success has led to further investment in digital innovation via the Accelerated National Innovation Adoption (ANIA) pathway. "New digital services will improve patient access and outcomes across the region, enabling direct referrals from primary care and reducing waiting times.”

The ANIA Pathway, funded by the Chief Scientist Office and led by the Centre for Sustainable Delivery, is designed to fast-track proven innovations into frontline healthcare across Scotland. By identifying, assessing, and implementing new health technologies with strong evidence and impact, ANIA ensures patients across Scotland benefit from the latest advances in care.

Head of Innovation at the Centre for Sustainable Delivery Jason White recently said:

“This programme represents a major step forward in the delivery of preventative healthcare across Scotland. It will empower people with pre-diabetes via easily accessible technology to make meaningful lifestyle changes that will significantly reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes. “The Centre for Sustainable Delivery is proud to support this initiative through the ANIA programme. It’s a scalable, evidence-based solution that will support people to improve their own health and wellbeing over nine months. It will improve patient outcomes and reduce demand on NHS services through reducing the growth of type 2 diabetes across Scotland.”

Background

Type 2 diabetes | NHS inform

There are 310,000 people living with type 2 diabetes in Scotland, representing more than 5% of the population. In 2023, more than 25,000 new cases were diagnosed and the number is predicted to reach 420,000 by 2044.

ANIA is also funding a national digital intensive weight management programme to support 3,000 people recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. With £4.5 million invested over three years, the project is expected to help around 40% achieve remission by the end of their first year in the programme.