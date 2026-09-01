Home first approach to care.

More healthcare will be delivered at home and in the heart of communities with hospitals focusing on emergency, life-threatening and specialist care, under plans published by the Scottish Government yesterday.

The Health and Care Improving Flow Plan promises to make it easier and quicker for people to access the care they need to live healthier, more independent and fulfilling lives.

The plan commits to a number of immediate, medium and long-term actions for the NHS in Scotland, including:

making it easier for people to access the support they need at the first time of asking, through an enhanced urgent care triage system, led by new Integrated Navigation Centres delivered jointly by NHS 24, the Scottish Ambulance Service and Health Boards

increasing same day care provision so more people can receive tests and specialist assessment without the need to be admitted overnight to hospital

patients receiving a planned date of discharge on their first day in hospital, with the majority leaving within three days where clinically safe to do so, and barriers to weekend discharge removed

a clear focus for Health Boards to reduce corridor care with the Scottish Government clear it is unacceptable and should be eradicated

expand home and community care significantly, with Hospital at Home services being provided to more than 10,000 patients this winter

build on new GP walk-in services, healthy heart and lung checks, and mental health hubs to create consolidated health and care hubs in communities

implementing the ‘Discharge Without Delay’ approach in all health boards by this winter, which includes the increased use of Acute Frailty Units.

Following a visit to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Health Secretary Angela Constance said:

“At its heart, improving hospital flow is not about targets, processes or organisational structures. It is about people and ensuring they can access the care they need, when and where they need it.

“Our plan will help people access more care at their fingertips, in their homes and in their communities and these reforms are designed to support them to live healthier, more independent lives.

“While more care will be offered closer to home, via pharmacies, community-based hubs such as GP walk-in services and healthy heart and lung checks, some people may need to travel further to receive the most highly specialised care.

“Where people are experiencing a life-threatening emergency or requiring acute care, they will continue to be cared for in a hospital setting that prioritises dignity, privacy and experience.

“We are asking people to take an active role in maintaining their health and wellbeing and to use services appropriately, only calling 999 in emergency situations where they feel they have to go to A&E and dialling 111 for non-emergencies.

“We will continue to evaluate how this Plan is being implemented. Where services are performing well, we’ll support learning by spreading good practice. Where it falls short, we will provide support and, if necessary, take decisive action to improve outcomes for patients and communities.”

Background

Government response to question

Health and Care Improving Flow Plan 2026-2031