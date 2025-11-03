Improving island resilience

£5.9 million to support sustainable community projects.

The redevelopment of Brodick Hall in Arran – the setting for the autumn meeting of the Convention of the Highlands and Islands taking place today (Monday 3rd November) – is one of 23 community-led projects to benefit from dedicated islands funding in 2025-26.

The projects, spanning 22 islands across Argyll and Bute, Highland, Na h-Eileanan Siar, North Ayrshire, Orkney, and Shetland, include four islands – Luing, Lismore, Scalpay and Ulva – which will benefit for the first time.

These local authorities will share £5.9 million of funding from the Scottish Government’s Islands Programme and the Carbon Neutral Islands Fund to create and safeguard infrastructure projects on their islands with the Scottish Futures Trust providing coordination and advice.

The Scalpay Community Heritage Centre is one of this year’s Islands Programme recipients, with a £647,000 award supporting the first phase of redevelopment for the island’s only community hall. The money will be used to insulate the building and make internal layout changes to create a warm, accessible, and low-carbon facility that directly addresses local priorities such as depopulation, the cost of living, and limited community infrastructure.

The Sellafirth Community Hub is among the successful applicants of the Carbon Neutral Islands Fund, with £298,000 helping convert two garages into a training room and craft workshop. One unit will have a focus on business and community development and the other will offer space for tourism, exhibitions, performances, and retail, with accessible kitchen and toilet facilities.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said:

“Our island communities are bursting with ambition, innovation and potential, and the Scottish Government is committed to supporting local priorities and long-term sustainability. Indeed it the underpinning objective of the Convention of the Highlands and Islands to take a collective, strategic approach to unlocking economic opportunities and tackling issues. “I am pleased we have been able to provide substantial funding towards projects across island areas. They are all fine examples of how we can work together with communities and local authorities to boost island economies in ways that are sustainable and generate revenue that can be reinvested locally.”

North Ayrshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Housing and Islands Councillor Alan Hill said:

“The Council is delighted to be hosting the autumn Convention of the Highlands and Islands in Brodick. The funding for Brodick Hall, transforming it into a modern Island Hub for everyone on Arran to use, means generations of islanders will have a fit-for-purpose facility that will be the heart of the community for the foreseeable future. “Arran Youth Foundations, in Lamlash, is using the grant to create a new youth centre that will offer a safe space and fantastic services to young people for decades to come, while the Lochranza Securing a Future in Marine Tourism project will see the pontoon being refurbished and new moorings created – which will boost tourism on the north of the island.

Community Development Officer at Voluntary Action Barra and Vatersay David MacNeil said:

“The Carbon Neutral Islands Capital Fund has been instrumental in implementing our Decarbonising Community Spaces programme on Barra and Vatersay. “This work addresses key concerns raised by the local community in our 2023 Community Climate Action Plan and will see increased energy efficiency and resilience, as well as transformative reductions in emissions and running costs, for each community building involved.”

The Autumn meeting of the Convention of the Highlands and Islands takes place at Brodick Town Hall on Monday 3 November 2025. The meeting will be chaired by Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes with Public Finance Ivan McKee also attending for Scottish Ministers. Community Wealth Building is the lead item on the agenda. The meeting will be live streamed: https://youtube.com/live/aAu7UKUKe60?feature=share

More information: Convention of the Highlands and Islands – gov.scot

Scottish Futures Trust Senior Associate Director Neil Rutherford said:

“Since 2021, our infrastructure experts have been working in close partnership with Island local authorities and the Scottish Government to ensure the Islands Programme delivers real and lasting benefits for island communities. The fifth year of funding, announced today, will continue to back projects that encourage population growth, support local economies, and enhance facilities for people of all ages. “We’re also pleased to continue our work with the Scottish Government and island partners through the Carbon Neutral Islands Capital Fund. Now in its second year, this funding is enabling innovative, community-led projects that build local resilience and demonstrate the islands’ leadership in Scotland’s journey to net zero. We are proud to help turn these shared ambitions into practical outcomes that contribute to vibrant, sustainable island communities.”

The Islands Programme:

The 2025-26 Fund sees 18 projects receiving funding across 18 different islands, including 4 new islands which are receiving funding for the first time – Luing, Lismore, Scalpay and Ulva. To date, more than 88 locally-led projects on 55 islands have now been supported in the first 5 years of the programme, which helps to implement the strategic objectives of the National Islands Plan.

The Islands Programme is delivered in partnership with local government and open to applications from the six island local authorities. The 18 successful applications this year include:

Redevelopment of the former Royal Hotel Argyll and Bute Council Bute £400,000 Community Halls Digital Hubs phase 2 Argyll and Bute Council Colonsay, Jura, Luing and Lismore £125,000 Lighthouse Keepers Cottages Heritage Project Argyll and Bute Council Tiree £306,050 Ulva Landing Craft Argyll and Bute Council Ulva £40,020 North Uist Community Heritage Centre (Carinish Old School) Comhairle nan Eilean Siar North Uist £83,235 Comunn Eachdraidh Nis Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Lewis £100,000 Scalpay Community Heritage Centre Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Scalpay £647,280 Leverburgh Village Hall Regeneration Project Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Harris £474,071 South Skye Community Campus Highland Council Skye £327,393 Coroghon Barn Technical Design Highland Council Canna £250,800 Eigg Electric Resilience and Enabling Works Highland Council Eigg £32,900 Eigg's Net Zero Homes phase 2 Highland Council Eigg £94,946 Arran Youth Foundation Youth Centre North Ayrshire Council Arran £382,399 Lochranza Securing a Future in Marine Tourism North Ayrshire Council Arran £129,718 Brodick Hall Island Hub North Ayrshire Council Arran £323,925 UHI Orkney Student Accommodation Orkney Islands Council Orkney Mainland and outer isles £346,200 Scalloway Waterfront Regeneration Shetland Islands Council Shetland Mainland £80,000 Janet Courtney Hostel Refurbishment to Affordable Housing Shetland Islands Council Shetland Mainland £350,000



The Carbon Neutral Islands Fund:

This is the fund's second year and more than £1.4 million has been provided to support a range of projects aiming to further decarbonisation efforts amongst the Project's islands whilst providing a range of further benefits to these communities.

The Carbon Neutral Islands Fund is delivered in partnership with local government and Community Development Officers from each of the Carbon Neutral Islands. There were five successful applications this year: