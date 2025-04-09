Improving lives for autistic adults

Fund open to third sector organisations.

Autistic adults will be supported to reach their full potential through a £2.5 million, multi-year fund.

The Autistic Adult Support Fund is available to third sector organisations providing services to autistic adults – promoting wellbeing and helping them to understand what neurodivergence means for them.

Since 2023, £1.5 million has been allocated to 15 organisations, including those helping autistic adults enter, remain, and thrive within employment.

This latest round of funding is now open to applications and will provide £2.5 million for the period from October 2025 to end of March 2028.

Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport Maree Todd said:

“We know the third sector plays a crucial role in improving the lives of autistic people, and this fund will support organisations to help the autistic people they work with lead fulfilling, independent, and active lives.

“The grants will be used to support autistic adults to thrive, helping them access services and improve general wellbeing so they can get involved in and truly feel a part of their community.

“Our commitment to multi-year funding will ensure that funded projects have the security and space to develop and grow, and ensure that the quality of support they provide is as high as it can be.”

Celia Tennant, Chief Executive Officer at Inspiring Scotland said:

“We are pleased to be managing the application process for the new phase of the Scottish Government’s Autistic Adult Support Fund.

“We know from working in this area, there is a real need to provide support to autistic adults around diagnosis or to understand their autism to improve wellbeing.

“We look forward to hearing from applicants that meaningfully involve autistic people in the development, design and delivery of the activity to improve live chances for autistic adults in Scotland.”

Background

The Autistic Adult Support Fund is open to third sector organisations to apply until Wednesday 21 May 2025.