Improving lives through AI

Funding for artificial intelligence projects.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is to be harnessed to develop technologies to address issues such as cancer risk amongst rescue workers.

The latest round of the Scottish Government’s CivTech programme has awarded up to £9 million to 14 companies developing AI products to tackle challenges faced by charities and public sector organisations. CivTech 10 is the first round of the programme to focus on AI.

Products being developed include:

a software to help identify toxic contaminants to address the risk of cancer for firefighters.

an AI system which can help teachers with administrative tasks.

using drones and an automated mapping system to monitor puffin populations in a less invasive way.

an AI support system to enable entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

Previous rounds of CivTech have seen £20 million invested into 90 companies and entrepreneurs since 2016. These include software company Volunteero which developed a mobile app to help charities manage administrative tasks.

Business Minister Richard Lochhead said:

“Scotland is well-placed to harness the advantages of artificial intelligence with its rich history of innovation and high concentration of world-leading universities and colleges. “The rapidly growing AI sector offers opportunities for Scotland, from helping to detect health issues such as lung cancer earlier, to enabling businesses to work more efficiently. “Through CivTech, we are revolutionising how public sector organisations work by collaborating with businesses to develop products which improve lives.”

Rebekah MacLeod, Lead Project Liaison Officer at White Ribbon Scotland, a charity tackling violence against women which uses Volunteero’s app, said:

“Working with Volunteero through the CivTech programme has completely changed how we work as a charity. “The app means we spend less time worrying about paperwork and more time working with men and boys to directly address violence against women and girls. “This includes encouraging more men and boys to speak out about violence against women and girls.”

Background

CivTech companies have created more than 400 jobs and attracted more than £126 million of private sector investment. Nearly 80% of products developed in past rounds of CivTech are still in use.

Products being developed in CivTech 10 are:

Technology developed by Rowden to help firefighters improve their situational awareness in emergency situations.

A system to detect and monitor firefighters’ exposure to toxins created by FireHazResearch.

Drones and an automated mapping system from EOLAS and The University of Edinburgh to monitor puffin colonies in a less invasive way.

Sensors developed by Arctech Innovation to monitor breeding success, seasonal changes and harmful disease in puffins.

Technology for public sector organisations to use data securely, developed by Verifoxx.

A platform for citizens and policy makers to understand how AI and other emerging technologies could be used in the public sector, developed by CrownShy.

A programme created by Talent Engine to provide detailed labour market insights to target skills and development training in Glasgow.

An AI tool from Rethink Carbon to document woodland and peatland projects.

A new approach to monitoring carbon balances from woodland and peatland projects from the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology.

Sylvera are developing advanced remote-sensing capabilities to enhance monitoring of carbon projects.

An AI programme to forecast pharmaceutical demand by postcode area to help reduce waste, developed by PharmovoAI.

A planning tool created by Looper to help NHS Scotland reduce waste and emissions.

An AI system to support teachers with administrative tasks, developed by SupportEd.

A software from BobbAI to help entrepreneurs to access business growth resources and support services.

CivTech 10 Challenges and details of the CivTech process are available online.