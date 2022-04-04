Improving lives through employment support

Further funding to provide a route out of poverty.

Employability services to help those most at risk of long-term unemployment will receive up to £113 million of funding.

To deliver the ambitions set out in the National Strategy for Economic Transformation and the Child Poverty Delivery Plan, tailored services based on local needs will ensure the right help is given to ensure people are supported to move towards and into work.

The No One Left Behind approach – which includes the Young Person’s Guarantee – sees services funded through Local Employability Partnerships (LEPs) bringing together local government, Skills Development Scotland, Department for Work and Pensions, colleges, the third sector and other partners to provide support that meets both individual and labour market needs in each area. This is crucial to achieving shared aims around tackling poverty and inequalities.

The National Strategy for Economic Transformation aims to build a fairer and more equal society by ensuring economic transformation which tackles inequality, drives up working standards and improves pay. It also outlines how partnership working can support people into jobs by tackling labour market inequalities and unlocking Scotland’s economic potential.

Employment Minister Richard Lochhead recently said:

“Redesigning services with the user in mind is part of the bold steps we’re taking to achieve the goals of the National Strategy for Economic Transformation. If delivering on our objectives involves change to get a better outcome for the people of Scotland, we won’t duck from that challenge. “We have always been clear that No One Left Behind places people at the centre of employability services and support, to give them help tailored to their specific needs. I’m pleased that in 2022/23 we are able to invest up to £113 million to support those at risk of long-term unemployment. “This investment will build on existing support to deliver more localised help around employability and skills to people most disadvantaged in the labour market. It will also align more closely with other local services in housing, justice, advice, and health.”

Background

Read about the Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan here.

Read Scotland's National Strategy for Economic Transformation here.

Up to £113 million has been allocated to employability services, including £60 million confirmed in the 2022/23 Budget for No One Left Behind and the Young Person’s Guarantee, plus additional investment in the Parental Employability Support Fund and Tackling Child Poverty.

The Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan 2022-26: ‘Best Start, Bright Futures’, recognises the value of No One Left Behind and increasing investment in services which provide the holistic and connected support parents need to enter and progress in employment.

A consultation on No One Left Behind was undertaken in 2018, to understand how to improve Scotland’s employability system. It led to a phased approach to delivering transformational change in how employability services are funded and delivered. Following this consultation, funding has been refocused to enable Local Employability Partnerships (LEPs) to carry out this work.

The first phase of No One Left Behind started in April 2019, when Activity Agreements and Scotland’s Employer Recruitment Incentive ceased and were replaced by a local allocation of investment across all local authority areas.