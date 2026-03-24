Improving maternity services

New maternity standards to improve consistency and quality of care.

Clear information about the standards women and their families can expect during their maternity care has been published by Healthcare Improvement Scotland.

The standards set out that patients should receive safe and compassionate care throughout pregnancy, birth and the postnatal period, regardless of where they live or their individual circumstances, and that care should be responsive to each woman’s individual needs.

The standards cover all aspects of maternity care, from antenatal appointments through to postnatal support, emergency care, mental health and wellbeing, and bereavement care. They apply across all settings, including hospitals, community services, midwifery units, and home births, and support NHS boards to actively work to reduce health inequalities and improve outcomes for women and their babies.

Once implemented, Healthcare Improvement Scotland will use the standards to drive this improvement, informing inspection and assurance activities across NHS boards.

Public Health and Women’s Health Minister Jenni Minto yesterday said:

"The safety of women and babies is paramount. "We commissioned Healthcare Improvement Scotland to develop the Maternity Care Standards, and I am grateful for their work to improve the quality and consistency of maternity care for women, babies, and families across Scotland. “Every woman deserves to feel safe, supported and listened to during pregnancy and beyond. These standards recognise that some women face additional barriers to getting the care they need and set out a clear commitment to making sure maternity services work equally well for everyone — whatever their background or circumstances.”

Melissa Dowdeswell, Director of Nursing and Integrated Care, Healthcare Improvement Scotland, yesterday said:

“We are pleased to have published maternity care standards that set clear expectations for how maternity care should be delivered in Scotland. “The standards aim to promote consistency and improve the quality of maternity services across the country. They set out a blueprint for what good maternity care looks like and detail the levels of high-quality care and support that all women should expect to receive before, during and after birth. “During the development of the standards, we spoke to women from many different backgrounds, who shared their experiences of being pregnant and giving birth in Scotland. Their voices were central to the creation of the standards. “We heard that women need to feel confident that a high-level of safe, effective and person-centred care will be consistently delivered in all maternity units across Scotland regardless of individual circumstances or needs. The development of these standards is a commitment to making sure this happens.”

Background

Healthcare Improvement Scotland was commissioned by Scottish Government to develop the standards in partnership with NHS boards, clinical professionals, and people with lived experience of maternity services.

The standards apply to all women receiving maternity care in Scotland from early pregnancy up to six weeks after birth. They ensure every woman has a named primary midwife throughout their pregnancy, providing consistent, personalised care that puts their needs, rights and choices first.

Further information is available at: Maternity care standards – Healthcare Improvement Scotland.