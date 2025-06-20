Improving mental health nursing care

Review recommendations will benefit patients, staff and students.

People affected by mental health issues can expect higher and more consistent standards of care following the publication of Scotland’s Mental Health Nursing Review.

The Review outlines ways to enhance and further support the mental health nursing profession. The paper was developed by mental health nurses and students, academics, with support from carers and people accessing mental health nursing care.

The Review makes a total of 24 recommendations including:

ensuring people accessing services have meaningful involvement in their mental health nursing care

improving support for newly qualified mental health nurses and sharing best practice

considering specific education needs for rural and island settings

improving access to post-registration learning for mental health nurses across all sectors

A new Mental Health Nursing Review Implementation Group will be established to ensure effective collaboration, delivery, monitoring and evaluation of the Review actions.

Mental Wellbeing Minister Tom Arthur said:

“Through their expert care, compassion and dedication, mental health nursing staff make a significant and positive impact to people’s health and wellbeing every day. “The Review focuses on their unique role, and it will ensure the profession is supported and empowered to drive the enhancement of mental health and wellbeing services now, and in the future. “I want to thank all the mental health nursing staff and students, academics, carers and those people accessing care who engaged with and supported this work. “I am looking forward to working collaboratively to deliver the ambition of ensuring Scotland is the best place for mental health nursing to flourish and where people live longer, healthier and more fulfilling lives.”

Chair of Scotland’s first Mental Health Nursing Review, former Chief Nursing Officer, Professor Alex McMahon said:

“It has been an honour as a mental health nurse to have chaired the review and to have heard from mental health nurses and those that represent people who use services across Scotland. The report and its recommendations, mean that patients and mental health nurses who deliver services now and, in the future, will benefit from the reforms. “It will be important to ensure these recommendations are implemented, and one aspiration I and others share is that we will attract and retain even more people into undergraduate nursing degree programmes. I believe being a mental health nurse, is one of the best and most fulfilling careers you can chose.”

Mark Richards, Associate Chief Nursing Officer said:

“Our Mental Health Nursing Review highlights the vital role mental health nurses play in supporting the mental health and wellbeing of the people of Scotland. During our work on the Review, we heard that mental health nurses are at the heart of care delivery and that their relational expertise often has a transformational impact on people’s lives. Mental health nurses told us they are proud of the work they do. They strive every day to deliver compassionate, high-quality care, and to work with people who need expert support to enable recovery and promote wellbeing. “This Review is important in advancing the contribution of mental health nurses and will help ensure we have a profession that is skilled, well supported and sustainable – now and for many years to come. It was collectively produced by our mental health nurses in Scotland, and I look forward to us working together to deliver our ambitions.”

Darren Fullarton, Associate Nurse Director for NHS Ayrshire and Arran and Chair of the Mental Health Nurse Leads Group for Scotland, said:

"The national review of mental health nursing recognises and celebrates the important role that mental health nurses play in their support and compassionate care for people experiencing mental health issues. “The National Mental Health Nurse Lead Group are delighted to have had the opportunity to support this significant piece of work which captures views from those with lived experience, families and carers and from mental health nurses themselves to develop an ambitious vision for mental health nurses that exemplifies our commitment to care, compassion and connection."

Background

The Mental Health Nursing Review commenced in 2024 and was a key action within the Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy’s Workforce Action plan.

