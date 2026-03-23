Improving miscarriage care

Scotland leads the way with new patient charter

Scotland is set to become the first country in the UK to publish a miscarriage patient charter, giving women clear information about the care and support they can expect from the NHS.

The charter, commissioned by the Scottish Government and developed in partnership with baby loss charities Tommy's, Held In Our Hearts and the Miscarriage Association, sets out the rights and entitlements women should receive during and following a miscarriage.

It builds on the Scottish Government's Delivery Framework for Miscarriage Care, which is changing the way in which NHS Boards support women — ensuring they are supported after a first miscarriage, rather than after three.

Women across Scotland should be able to access private spaces in hospitals, progesterone treatment where clinically appropriate, and compassionate, culturally competent bereavement support with additional improved information available online and in printed patient leaflets in 18 languages including BSL and audio formats.

Public Health and Women's Health Minister Jenni Minto said:

"Miscarriage is devastating, and for too long women have not had the care and support they deserve. That is changing. Scotland will become the first country in the UK to publish a miscarriage patient charter, meaning women know exactly how they will be supported by health services following their loss.

“This charter is a landmark moment — it tells women clearly what they should expect from their NHS, and it holds services to account for delivering it. Scotland is leading the way, and I am proud of the progress NHS Boards, and our charity partners have made together."

Kath Abrahams, Chief Executive of Tommy’s, said: “The care and support offered to women after a miscarriage in the UK has for too long been inconsistent and inadequate.

“We welcome the commitment to change that for women in Scotland, and we’re delighted to have worked with the Scottish Government to create its charter for miscarriage care.

“We will continue to push for similar improvements across the UK and for the roll-out of Tommy’s Graded Model of Miscarriage Care, which promises women support and care from their first miscarriage rather than only after their third.”

Background

The interim patient charter was developed in partnership with Tommy's, Held In Our Hearts and the Miscarriage Association A Patient Charter for Miscarriage Care In Scotland

The Delivery Framework for Miscarriage Care in Scotland was published in February 2025. Miscarriage care in Scotland: delivery framework - gov.scot

NHS inform pages – Miscarriage | NHS inform

Patient information leaflets:

I think I'm having a miscarriage: leaflet - gov.scot

After a miscarriage - gov.scot

Miscarriage: dads and partners - gov.scot

Scotland's Memorial Book for pregnancy and baby loss prior to 24 weeks is administered by National Records of Scotland and is free and voluntary - The Memorial Book - National Records of Scotland (NRS)