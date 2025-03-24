Improving outdoor play

£25 million for play park renewal.

First Minister John Swinney is set to announce £25 million of funding to local authorities to invest in the renewal of play parks across Scotland.

All councils will receive a share of the funding to improve the standard of existing play parks – helping to ensure children have access to safe environments to play and socialise in.

The funding is supported by the Play Vision Statement and Action Plan for 2025 – 2030, which has been published today.

Speaking ahead of a visit to Woodhead Park in Kirkintilloch, as part of the East Dunbartonshire Travelling Cabinet event, the First Minister said:

“Playing is key to a child’s healthy development, and by enabling councils to invest in outdoor play parks, we will ensure families can access a safe, high-quality place to play within their communities. “This is all part of my driving mission to eradicate child poverty. Other steps we are taking include investing £3 million to develop mitigations for the UK Government’s two-child benefits cap, £37 million to deliver the expansion of the free school meals programme, and putting more money in families’ pockets through the Scottish Child Payment.”

COSLA Spokesperson for Children and Young People, Councillor Tony Buchanan said:

“COSLA welcomes today’s launch of the Play Vision Statement and Action Plan, play is very important not just for the enjoyment it brings, but also for the part it plays in developing children and young people's social skills, interests, and curiosity. It also assists in developing relationships between parents, carers and other children and young people. The Play Vision Statement and Action Plan provides a good roadmap for how play can be encouraged and supported.”

Marguerite Hunter Blair, CEO Play Scotland and Chair of external Play Strategy refresh group said:

“We are delighted to be celebrating this clear commitment from the Scottish Government to play opportunities and experiences for all our children and young people. It is fantastic that children’s rights and voices are at the heart of this new vision for play alongside an enthusiastic cross-sectoral collaboration. The clear message coming from the versions of the plan that children have co- produced is simple – more play and better play is good for everyone.”

Background

The 54th Travelling Cabinet will meet at Kirkintilloch Town Hall on Monday 24 March and hear from the local community at a public discussion at 2pm.

The £25 million investment for 2025-26 marks the completion of a £60 million Programme for Government commitment over four years – with a total of 887 play parks renewed as of March 2024.

Funding for play parks is supported by the Play Vision Statement and Action Plan for 2025 – 2030. Read the children’s version

The Action Plan highlights the importance of play as a key part of children’ healthy development, learning and physical and mental well-being and includes a number of actions which seek to equalise play opportunities for children across Scotland.

Local authorities report annually, in April, on their engagement with children and families, number of play parks identified for renewal, and the number of parks renewed in the previous financial year. The most recent reports were received in April 2024.