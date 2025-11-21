Improving patient care over winter

Initiative will save thousands of ambulance journeys every month.

Almost £1 million is being allocated to help reduce pressures on A&E departments and improve patient flow over the winter months.

The Scottish Ambulance Service will receive £995,000 to increase staffing for a clinical hub model, which uses GPs to triage patients as calls come in to prevent unnecessary ambulance dispatches and ensure everyone gets the treatment they need.

The system was trialled successfully over a weekend in September this year and it is estimated that it could save 12,000 ambulance journeys over winter as well as safely preventing an additional 4,500 patients being conveyed to Emergency Department front doors.

The funding will also enable the expansion of patient transport hubs in areas where pressures are greatest, using Hospital Ambulance Liaison Officers who help identify and co-ordinate early discharges - reducing handover delays by keeping the flow of patients moving through the system in periods of high activity.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: