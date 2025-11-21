Scottish Government
Improving patient care over winter
Initiative will save thousands of ambulance journeys every month.
Almost £1 million is being allocated to help reduce pressures on A&E departments and improve patient flow over the winter months.
The Scottish Ambulance Service will receive £995,000 to increase staffing for a clinical hub model, which uses GPs to triage patients as calls come in to prevent unnecessary ambulance dispatches and ensure everyone gets the treatment they need.
The system was trialled successfully over a weekend in September this year and it is estimated that it could save 12,000 ambulance journeys over winter as well as safely preventing an additional 4,500 patients being conveyed to Emergency Department front doors.
The funding will also enable the expansion of patient transport hubs in areas where pressures are greatest, using Hospital Ambulance Liaison Officers who help identify and co-ordinate early discharges - reducing handover delays by keeping the flow of patients moving through the system in periods of high activity.
Health Secretary Neil Gray said:
“Improving patient care over the winter months is a priority and this funding will see patients treated faster in the setting which is appropriate for them.
“The measures being taken by the Scottish Ambulance Service will help cut unnecessary ambulance dispatches and improve patient outcomes and experiences through earlier clinical intervention.
“Our winter preparations have also seen a £20 million investment for health board initiatives to increase social care capacity and relieve pressure on acute services.
“And, as the temperature drops, we continue to urge those eligible for the flu vaccine to take up the offer.
“As always I thank all our dedicated health and social care staff who continue to work tirelessly to provide excellent care to all those who need it.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/improving-patient-care-over-winter/
