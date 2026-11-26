More than £15 million for clean heating projects.

Schools, health facilities and other public buildings will benefit from Scottish Government funding to cut their energy bills and carbon emissions, whilst improving the buildings people use every day.

Seventeen public sector organisations will receive a share of more than £15 million from Scotland’s Public Sector Heat Decarbonisation Fund. Projects include replacing gas boilers with air source heat pumps at Glasgow City Chambers, connecting Kirkhill Primary School in Aberdeen to a district heat network, and installing clean heating systems and solar panels at three schools in Shetland.

A further 10 projects will receive a share of around £246,000 through Scotland’s Public Sector Clean Heat Development Fund to prepare projects for future capital investment. Six projects will explore connections to heat networks, while four will look at decarbonising heat at sites currently off the gas grid.

These include exploring the potential to recover waste heat from the University of Glasgow’s data centre, low-carbon heating options for five Highland Council buildings currently using heating oil, and the potential use of mine water as a heat source for Ayrshire Central Hospital.

Energy Minister Stephen Gethins said:

“Scotland’s public sector has an important role to play in tackling climate change and I want to congratulate the successful applicants for the ambition reflected in their projects.

“Investing in cleaner, more energy-efficient heating enables public sector organisations to lower their energy bills and reduce emissions, whilst creating warmer, more efficient facilities for the people who use them. This funding will support organisations to put those benefits into practice for schools, universities, leisure centres, hospitals and other buildings providing vital public services in communities across the country.

“I encourage organisations across Scotland to consider the benefits they could unlock for their buildings and the people who use them. Whether developing ideas to identify the best approach, or taking an investment-ready project through to delivery, Scottish Government funding is available to help them turn their buildings’ potential into reality.”

Background

Public sector decarbonisation - Energy efficiency - gov.scot

Scotland’s Public Sector Heat Decarbonisation Fund is a Scottish Government grant programme delivered by Salix Finance to support public sector organisations to decarbonise their buildings through measures including clean heating systems, insulation, energy efficiency improvements and renewable generation.

The latest awards build on the first two phases of the Fund, through which the Scottish Government has already awarded more than £23 million for heat decarbonisation and energy efficiency projects in public buildings across Scotland.

Scotland’s Public Sector Clean Heat Development Fund supports earlier-stage project development, including feasibility studies, options appraisals and business cases, to help public bodies prepare projects for future capital investment.

Public Sector Heat Decarbonisation Fund recipients:

Heriot Watt University - £473,496

A fabric first retrofit of Lord Thomson Hall, a student residence, located at the University's Edinburgh Campus. Fabric measures to be installed include draught proofing and double glazing. Roof insulation will also decrease space heating demand, and shower flow restrictors will decrease hot water use.

Abertay University - £1,567,795

This project will decarbonise the Bernard King Library. Existing gas boilers will be replaced with air source heat pumps, supplemented with electric heating to provide domestic hot water. Separate to this project, the University is also replacing the roof fabric to improve the building’s thermal performance and install Solar PV which will help to offset the electrical demand of running the new heat pump.

Historic Environment Scotland - £126,500

Holyrood Park Education Centre serves as a hub for education, community engagement, and learning within Holyrood Park. Historic Environment Scotland will transform this building into a low carbon retrofit demonstrator. The first phase of this project will deliver airtightness improvements, expand heat recovery, replace the gas boiler, and hot water system with an air source heat pump and electric water heaters.

Shetland Islands Council - £360,976

This project will decarbonise Nesting Primary School, Urafrith Primary School, and Sandwick Junior High School. Existing oil boilers will be removed and replaced with air source heat pumps and electric boilers for backup purposes. Solar PV will also be installed to offset the electrical demand of running the new heating systems, supplementing energy efficient lighting upgrades and the installation of a wind turbine previously undertaken by the local authority.

Sabhal Mòr Ostaig - £714,809

This project will decarbonise the FAS building at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig which is a mixed-use education and cultural facility. LPG boilers will be replaced with an air-to-air heat pump, and emitters, pipework and heating coils will also be upgraded. The estate has already benefitted from renewable energy infrastructure, including on site solar generation and wind energy which will support the new heating system.

Glasgow Life - £1,300,599

This project will fully remove fossil fuel heating from one of the buildings at the Glasgow Museum Resource Centre, replacing the existing heating system with an air source heat pump. The new heating system will be optimised through the implementation of various energy efficiency measures and renewable technologies including Solar PV, building management system upgrades, double glazing, external wall insulation, dry wall lining and distribution pipework improvements.

Moray Council - £920,000

This project will improve the energy efficiency of Buckie Swimming Pool by installing new double-glazed windows and doors, and external wall insulation. These measures are expected to significantly reduce heat loss from the building and prepare the site for future clean heating upgrades.

Midlothian Council - £538,321

Midlothian Council are upgrading Danderhall Community Hub and Gorebridge Leisure Centre. The project proposes to install a specialist building energy management system, air handling units, and Solar PV at Danderhall which will ensure the site is heat network ready for the local energy from waste heat network, set to connect in the next few years. Additionally, Gorebridge will benefit from new double glazing and insulation improvements to reduce heat demand, with existing gas boilers also to be removed and replaced with air source heat pumps.

Fife Council - £1,526,675

Fife Council will decarbonise three sites: Kelty Primary School, Lynburn Primary School, and Lindsay House Care Home. All sites will benefit from the installation of Solar PV, building energy management systems, loft insulation, new heating zone control valves, and high efficiency motors. Air source heat pumps will also be installed at each site to replace existing gas boilers.

Aberdeen City Council - £375,875

Aberdeen City Council are seeking to decarbonise Kirkhill Primary School by removing the current boilers to connect to the Sillerton Lane district heat network. The project proposes to install underground pipework to connect to the heat network, as well as installing a thermal substation, hot water infrastructure, and a new control system for heating to improve efficiency.

Glasgow City Council - £2,425,998

This project will decarbonise the West Building in Glasgow City Chambers by installing an air source heat pump that will replace existing gas boilers. The building will also benefit from fabric, energy efficiency and renewable measures including loft insulation, window film, double glazing, a building energy management system, and Solar PV.

University of Edinburgh - £1,889,117

This project seeks to decarbonise heat and improve the energy efficiency of the Laurie Liddell Pavilion, located at the Peffermill Playing Fields. It will install roof insulation, double glazing, and pipework insulation as well as decommissioning five gas boilers and replacing these with low-temperature air source heat pumps.

Scottish Canals - £372,500

Scottish Canals will undertake a fabric first project at the Falkirk Wheel Visitor Centre which seeks to install an extensive package of insulation works that will tackle both the geometrically complex curved segment of the building and the two-storey extension. Measures to be installed include external wall insulation, double glazing, cavity wall insulation, draught lobby, roof insulation, floor insulation, and window film.

NHS Fife - £254,030

There are two buildings in scope of this project: Cardenden Medical Centre and Pitteuchar Health Centre which will both benefit from fabric improvements including draught proofing, double glazing, and loft insulation. Solar PV will also be installed at both sites.

City of Edinburgh Council - £350,000

This project aims to significantly enhance the building fabric of the Gilmerton Community Centre, a category 'B' listed building from 1912. The proposed fabric works include double glazing, loft insulation, and underfloor insulation which will increase the energy efficiency of the building and allow it to operate at lower flow temperatures. The site is served by an oil-fired boiler, planned for replacement with a heat pump later in 2027.

Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service - £1,700,000

This project proposes the decarbonisation of two court houses. Existing gas boilers will be replaced with a heat pump system at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court, whilst Aberdeen Sheriff Court will connect to the Aberdeen heat network. Both sites will also benefit from fabric improvements including roof insulation and double glazing, as well as Solar PV to offset some of the electricity demand.

UHI North, West and Hebrides - £230,256

This project seeks to deliver over 2,100 square meters of external wall insulation to the Stornoway campus, a currently uninsulated traditional stone construction. This will address significant thermal inefficiencies and reduce baseline heat demand, enabling future low-carbon heating solutions.

Public Sector Clean Heat Development Fund recipients:

University of Glasgow - £22,176.00

The proposed project will assess the feasibility of decarbonising and expanding the University of Glasgow’s existing district heat network through the recovery and utilisation of waste heat from the university’s data centre.

Historic Environment Scotland - £23,000.00

The project will develop a detailed decarbonisation plan and business case for Inchcolm Island’s visitor centre and staff cottage, building on previous feasibility work. It will assess energy use, building condition, renewable energy options, and resilience measures to identify the most cost-effective route to net zero.

Orkney Islands Council - £24,000.00

The project will assess the feasibility of developing the Papdale District Heating Scheme in Kirkwall, connecting four Orkney Islands Council buildings (Council Offices, Papdale Primary School, Kirkwall Grammar School and Papdale Halls of Residence) through a shared low carbon network. The study will explore a range of renewable heat technologies and network infrastructure solutions to support the decarbonisation of buildings currently heated by oil and located off the gas grid.

The Highland Council - £28,113

The proposed feasibility project will assess low carbon heating options for five Highland Council buildings currently heated by oil: Halkirk Primary School, Durness Primary School, Helmsdale Primary School, Lochinver Primary School, and Nairn Leisure Centre. The studies will evaluate technologies such as heat pumps and other viable low carbon alternatives, alongside energy efficiency measures, to identify the most suitable decarbonisation solution for each site.

Moray Council - £22,387

The project will explore the feasibility of replacing oil heating systems at three primary schools (Dyke Primary School, Hopeman Primary School and Portgordon Primary School) with low-carbon heating solutions.

NHS Fife Health Board - £29,983.00

The project presents a credible opportunity to connect a major gas heated hospital asset, Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline, to the existing Dunfermline Community Energy Scheme (DCES) district heat network, supporting wider estate decarbonisation objectives.

Borders College - £29,464.00

The proposed feasibility study and business case will support future heat decarbonisation investment at Newtown Campus, a key long-term asset within the college’s estate strategy and net zero ambitions.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran - £30,000.00

The project will explore a low-carbon heat network solution for Ayrshire Central Hospital campus, including three listed buildings, using mine water as an innovative heat source, with potential future links to the wider Irvine Heat Network and benefits including reduced emissions, lower operating costs and greater energy resilience.

Aberdeen City Council - £23,254

The project will assess the feasibility of connecting Fernielea Primary School and Holy Family RC Primary School to the existing Aberdeen Heat & Power heat network. The project supports Aberdeen City Council's wider decarbonisation ambitions and could provide a viable low-carbon alternative to existing fossil fuel heating systems.

Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service - £14,123

The project will assess the feasibility of connecting Aberdeen High Court, an A-listed historic building, to the existing Seaton/Beach heat network in Aberdeen. The project aligns with the organisation's commitment to achieving net zero by 2045 while maintaining the long-term use and resilience of its estate.