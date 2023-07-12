Improving Rape Outcomes For Victims

An innovative new approach to investigating rape and other serious sexual offences is being rolled out across all forces following successful pilots.

Known as Operation Soteria and piloted in 19 police forces and 9 Crown Prosecution Areas already, the programme brings together police forces with academics, using evidence and new insight to enable forces and prosecutors to transform their response to rape and serious sexual offences.

The Home Office also announced investment to train 2,000 extra police investigators specifically trained in sexual offences training by 2024.

In response to the announcement, APCC Joint Victims' Leads’ Caroline Henry and Sophie Linden, yesterday said: