techUK has today launched a new report – Improving Social Value in Technology Procurement

techUK's Public Services Board (PSB) in partnership with Henham Strategy, is delighted to publish this report which articulates industry's concerns about how the policy for social value is operating within central government technology procurement.

Improving Social Value in Technology Procurement Report

Social value has been a requirement in public sector procurement since 2013, and a determinant of public procurement outcomes since 2020. Great progress has been made by central government in its understanding of how best to procure data and technology solutions, however techUK members are concerned that the current social value model is not delivering on the government's objectibes.

While the policy might be easily applied in some sectors of the government's supply chain, this report notes that there is a newance required for its application in the tech sector.

