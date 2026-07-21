Scottish Government
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Improving the accessibility of government's data and information about the public finances
This report shares lessons learned from Scotland's work to improve public finance transparency, including trialling a fiscal portal, enhancing budget accessibility, and identifying what's needed to make fiscal data more open and reusable for all.
Improving the accessibility of government’s data and information about the public finances
As part of our ongoing commitment to fiscal openness and transparency, the Scottish Government has worked closely with other stakeholders, especially with civil society, through the Open Government process (OGP) for many years and across a number of National Action Plans.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/improving-accessibility-governments-data-information-public-finances/pages/2/
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