Improving the lives of people with diabetes

Increased access to Diabetes technologies.

Access to technologies which will transform the lives of those living with Type 1 Diabetes is set to be expanded.

Up to £8.8 million will be used to rollout of loop systems this year to support all children living with Type 1 Diabetes access Closed Loop System technology and increase the provision of these life changing technologies for adults with this condition.

A closed loop system uses a glucose sensor linked to an insulin pump to automatically calculate how much insulin should be delivered – removing the burden of people needing to calculate their insulin dosage and take injections.

A national team will enable training, education and support to be given remotely from health professionals, including Diabetes specialist nurses and dietitians, as well as peer support from others living with diabetes.

Cabinet Secretary Neil Gray spoke to staff at the new Usher Institute building at Edinburgh University. During his speech he outlined his vision for how technology and innovation can help make the NHS more sustainable in the future.

Mr Gray said:

“Closed loop systems are an incredible asset for those living with Type 1 Diabetes. It not only improves sugar control and reduces the risk of long term complications, but also removes a lot of the burden that people living with type 1 Diabetes face on a day to day basis.

“The use of this technology can make it much easier for people to manage their Diabetes, greatly reducing the risk of the health complications that can be associated with the condition.

“This is an example of the kind of innovation that can help transform healthcare, equipping the NHS to meet the challenges it currently faces. It will also greatly improve the lives of people living with Diabetes, particularly children and their parents.”

Background

Type 1 Diabetes is a lifelong condition which affects over 35,000 people in Scotland and around 3,340 children.

Within the NHS, 70% of Diabetes spend is on preventable complications including treating kidney failure, heart disease, blindness and foot amputations.