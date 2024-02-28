Improving the nation’s diet

Move to restrict promotions on unhealthy food and drink.

The public is being asked for views on proposals to restrict the promotion of food and drink high in fat, sugar and salt.

The consultation, which will run for 12 weeks, will outline the detail of proposed regulations aimed at creating a food environment which better supports healthier choices.

Proposals include restricting multi-buys, unlimited refills or selling at locations such as at checkouts and front of store.

Feedback on the proposals will help to inform regulations to be laid before the Scottish Parliament, subject to the outcome of the consultation.

Public Health Minister Jenni Minto yesterday said:

“Improving health and supporting people to eat well and have a healthy weight is a public health priority. We need to address the high levels of excess weight, obesity and poor diet we know are contributing to worsening trends in Scotland’s health. The association between these issues and health outcomes such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers has been established for some time. “We want to ensure Scotland is a place where we eat well and have a healthy weight. The Scottish Government is committed to restricting promotions of foods high in fat, sugar or salt at the point of purchase as research shows this is when people make decisions about what and how much to buy, for themselves and their families. “This consultation, together with our Diet and Healthy Weight Delivery Plan, demonstrates the ambitious and wide-ranging action we believe is needed to address this challenge, and support improvements in diet and health and wellbeing in Scotland. “The consultation will run in parallel with an extensive programme of inclusive stakeholder engagement, to improve the process of developing, implementing and reviewing regulations to meet our long-term public health and economic aims.”

Background

The consultation will run for 12 weeks, closing on 21 May 2024.

Partial Business Regulatory Impact Assessment

The consultation is in line with a statutory requirement to consult on the detail of changes to food law. It builds on previous public consultations and Ministerial engagement with business and health stakeholders, and is supported with a partial Business Regulatory Impact Assessment.