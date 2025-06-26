Scottish Government
Improving the safety of non-surgical cosmetic procedures
Measures to protect the public and establish industry standards.
New proposals to improve safety and standards in the non-surgical cosmetic procedures sector have been set out as the Scottish Government publishes its response to a consultation on the issue.
The proposals, informed by over 2,200 responses and broad stakeholder engagement, intends to introduce a minimum age of 18 for all procedures and classify treatments into three distinct groups which will be regulated to reflect the associated risk:
- group 1 procedures – such as microneedling and non-ablative laser treatments – will require both a premises licence and individual practitioner licences issued by local authorities
- group 2 procedures – including injectables like Botox® and dermal fillers – will have to be supervised by a qualified health care professional in a setting regulated by Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS)
- group 3 procedures – for instance, breast and buttock augmentation – will have to be performed by a qualified healthcare professional in an HIS-regulated setting
The Scottish Government will take forward a combination of primary and secondary legislation to implement the proposals. A new Bill regulating Group 2 and Group 3 procedures will be introduced later this year. Secondary legislation under the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982 will establish the licensing regime for Group 1 procedures.
Public Health Minister Jenni Minto yesterday said:
“It is deeply upsetting to hear of cases where people have suffered as a result of non-surgical cosmetic procedures going wrong.
“The current gaps in regulation mean that anyone can perform most of these procedures without the need for any formal training or qualifications. These proposals reflect our determination to protect the public and ensure high standards across this growing industry.
“I am particularly heartened by the broad support for action to make the sector safer, and we will continue to work closely with Healthcare Improvement Scotland, local authorities, and the wider industry to support a smooth and effective implementation.”
Background
The latest consultation built on a previous one in 2020 and put forward more detailed proposals for what that further regulation could look like. The recent consultation on the licensing and regulation of non-surgical cosmetic procedures received over 2,200 responses from individuals, businesses, professional bodies, and medical experts. There was widespread support for increased regulation to improve safety and accountability across the sector.
The full consultation response and analysis are available at: https://www.gov.scot/isbn/9781836918271
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/improving-the-safety-of-non-surgical-cosmetic-procedures/
