Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
|Printable version
Improving the way services for young people with SEND are inspected
- Also published by:
- Care Quality Commission
Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) have today published the outcome of a review of the way local area services for children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are inspected.
The aim of the review was to identify enhancements that could be made to the current inspection framework to help drive improvements in the SEND system, without diluting accountability.
To carry out the review, Ofsted and CQC consulted stakeholders across the sector, including young people with SEND and their families, as well as inspectors themselves and colleagues at the Department for Education (DfE) and NHS England.
Alongside the review, Ofsted has also published a report summarising findings from the first 2 years of inspections under the current framework. This includes common challenges such as the timeliness and/or quality of education, health and care (EHC) plans.
Ofsted heard some positive feedback about the current inspection framework, with many across the sector finding it a more supportive process than the previous framework. The focus on the experiences and views of young people and their families was highlighted as a particularly positive change. However, the review also found there was a strong desire from children, young people, families and representative groups to have more opportunities to share their experiences with inspectors. Some local areas also highlighted that inspections can be resource-intensive, which can have an impact on their ability to carry out day-to-day activities.
There was positive feedback from children, young people and their families about the way inspectors engage with them during inspections, with many saying they felt comfortable openly sharing their thoughts. Meanwhile, feedback both internally and from the sector highlighted the importance of continuing to develop inspectors’ expertise, with inspectors saying that they would value more frequent opportunities to refresh their knowledge.
As a result of the review, Ofsted and CQC have committed to a series of improvements to the way area SEND inspections are carried out, including:
- ensuring that inspectors have sufficient time on inspections and providing more opportunities for young people and their families to engage with inspectors during full inspections
- communicating better with children, young people and their families to ensure they understand how to share their thoughts with inspectors by improving the surveys used to gather their views
- simplifying the data inspectors ask for at the start of the inspection
- making engagement meetings more supportive and adjusting the frequency of these meetings
- where appropriate, specifying more clearly which member of the partnership should take forward areas for improvement
- exploring how inspection reports can be made more accessible and sharing a summary of survey findings with local area partnerships and family representative groups to support strategic planning
- updating and increasing the frequency of inspectors’ training
- exploring the creation of a national pool of Ofsted education inspectors to increase the consistency and expertise of inspection teams
- working with the Ofsted Academy to continue recruiting inspectors with relevant experience in SEND and alternative provision
In the longer term, Ofsted and CQC will also consider options for further developing the area SEND framework, including exploring the introduction of an inspection report card after the first cycle of inspections ends in December 2027.
Lee Owston, Ofsted’s National Director for Education, said:
We recognise that the SEND system is under significant pressure, and many of the factors contributing to this pressure are outside the control of any local area. But it’s also a fact that services for children with SEND have fallen short for too long, and it is vital that we hold providers to account where improvements need to be made. If we can make sure that we are getting support right for children with SEND, then we know that we’re getting it right for everyone.
It has been great to hear some positive feedback about our area SEND inspections, and in particular the shift in focus to the experiences and outcomes of children and young people. But we know that we can continue to improve the way that we inspect local areas, by working closely with the sector and government to make sure the framework evolves and develops in response to feedback from the sector and any future government reforms.
Lucy Harte, CQC’s Deputy Director for Multiagency Operations, said:
A system of regulation that delivers on the needs of the families and practitioners who use and work in services, is one that is built around their voices and experiences. Hearing that children, young people and their families value the increased focus on their views and experience is wonderful feedback and gives us the opportunity to further develop how we engage with them and make the most of their insight.
While people told us that examples of good practice in our reports help them to identify strategies to improve the care they offer – there is a clear desire for reports to better highlight where collaboration is making a difference, and where the local area partnerships are facing challenges. Working with Ofsted, we will continue to develop our approach and take advantage of the feedback and opportunities to drive better outcomes for children, young people and their families.
Notes to editors
Area SEND monitoring inspections were temporarily paused while this review was completed. Monitoring inspections will start again this term.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/improving-the-way-services-for-young-people-with-send-are-inspected
Latest News from
Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
Our approach to mental health and well-being: updates05/06/2025 13:15:00
Matthew Purves, National Director of Ofsted Academy, on Ofsted's renewed approach to mental health and well-being (04 June 2025).
Experienced practitioners vital for educating youngest children30/04/2025 13:10:00
Delivering high-quality care and education for babies and toddlers takes skill and expertise, meaning experience and qualifications among early years workers matter when it comes to the youngest children’s development, new research by Ofsted shows.
Changes to social care inspections aimed at improving stability for vulnerable children07/04/2025 15:15:15
From today (Friday 4 April), Ofsted is making some important changes to the way children’s social care providers are inspected, aimed at improving support for children with complex needs.
Careers guidance for students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds ‘variable’ – new report02/04/2025 14:20:00
Careers guidance for post-16 students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds can vary in quality, a new report from Ofsted has found.
Sir Martyn Oliver's speech at the Guildhall02/04/2025 10:25:00
Martyn Oliver, Ofsted’s Chief Inspector, yesterday spoke to educational leaders from the City of London and further afield. He talked about the importance of education and how Ofsted's inspection improvement proposals will drive ever higher standards for children.
Sir Martyn Oliver's speech to Parentkind27/03/2025 13:15:00
Sir Martyn Oliver, Ofsted’s Chief Inspector, yesterday spoke to Parentkind on the role of parents in education.
Independent research shows high parent support for Ofsted’s report card proposals26/03/2025 14:05:00
YouGov surveyed parents on new inspection report cards and found a majority support Ofsted’s proposals. In a speech to Parentkind, Sir Martyn Oliver said the new approach will drive ever higher standards for children.
Martyn Oliver's speech at the ASCL Annual Conference17/03/2025 13:15:00
Sir Martyn Oliver, Ofsted’s Chief Inspector, recently spoke at the 2025 Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Annual Conference in Liverpool.