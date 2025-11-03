In a polarised Britain, universities remain a source of local and national pride

A new report by the UCL Policy Lab and More in Common reveals that universities are a source of national success and local pride. However, it shows a growing gap in support between grads and non grads and suggests universities must demonstrate their benefit to society as a whole.

At a time when trust in many British institutions is low, a new report by UCL Policy Lab and More in Common, Shared Institutions, finds that universities remain a source of national pride. Most Britons say universities are good for the country, but growing divides in public opinion show the sector cannot take this goodwill for granted.

As UCL Policy Lab Director Marc Stears made clear, launching the report "While a strong bedrock of support remains among the public, particularly among graduates themselves, a worrying gap is emerging with current Reform voters, as well as those who have not felt the direct impact of universities through either education or employment".

Key takeaways included:

Most Britons view universities positively: most people see them as good for the country, with 63 per cent saying universities have a positive impact and only 6 per cent saying negative. For many, they remain a source of national pride.

And yet universities can’t be complacent, with universities losing support amongst Reform voters and non-graduates,

Emerging graduate gap: 81 per cent of graduates say universities are good for the country, but this drops to just 55 per cent among non-graduates.. Non-graduates are more likely to see universities as only benefiting the students who attend them, and nearly half (49 per cent) say that they still look after the interests of the rich and powerful. Older Britons show greater scepticism towards the value of degrees.

Reform supporters are far more critical of universities. Reform UK supporters are notably critical of certain aspects of the higher education sector: less than half (45 per cent) think that universities are good for the country as a whole, compared to two-thirds (67 per cent) of the wider public. Meanwhile, more than three in five (63 per cent) Reform supporters say that universities offer too many low-quality ‘Mickey Mouse’ degrees.

Crucially the research and polling provides insights for British institutions and politics at large as they hope to rebuild trust across society and ensure the foundations for a more cohesive nation.

Britons see universities as national institutions, with rights and responsibilities: they are expected to contribute through research, training, and community impact. Britons want universities to focus on Britain’s interest first, but not to be closed off from the wider world.

Drawing on polling and focus groups with graduates, non-graduates and parents across the country, Shared Institutions lays out some of the biggest public opinion challenges facing universities.

Half of Britons think unis offer too many ‘Mickey Mouse’ degrees: while most graduates are glad they went to university, nearly half of Britons (47 per cent) believe too many low-quality degrees are offered, raising doubts about whether all courses deliver good outcomes.

The public are notably positive about international students: while international students have been at the centre of political debates in recent years, the public is broadly positive about their contribution to the country: 52 per cent believe the benefits they bring to the UK outweigh the costs, and only 23 per cent would like to see a reduction in the number of international students. However, this is contingent on international students remaining in the UK, working and contributing after their studies.

Following recent Government announcements, the research explores public opinion on these key policies:

Strong public support for dropping 50% attendance target: 63 per cent of Britons support dropping the target for half of young people to go to university, with only 8 per cent opposed. This spans across politics with majorities of every voter group in support. Notably, support rises to 75 per cent among those who themselves attended university.

Public oppose increasing tuition fees, but tying the increase to new quality standards reduces opposition: a split sample experiment (in which half of respondents are shown a message about tuition fees rising with inflation, and the other half see a message that includes mention of “high quality education and good outcomes for students”), opposition to tuition fee rises drops from 49 per cent to 37 per cent, while support rises from 25 per cent to 32 per cent.

Marc Stears, Director at UCL Policy Lab, said:

"In many ways, universities encapsulate the challenges facing a broad range of British institutions. While a strong bedrock of support remains among the public, particularly among graduates themselves, a worrying gap is emerging with current Reform voters, as well as those who have not felt the direct impact of universities through either education or employment.

This report provides valuable clues as to how institutions tackle this growing gap. People of all backgrounds feel a genuine pride in their own local institutions. They enjoy seeing that they are globally recognised while also rooted by their history in places across Britain. It underlines the need for universities to continue the work we have begun at UCL, where our education and research secures real, tangible benefits for communities, cities, and regions right across the country."

Luke Tryl, Executive Director at More in Common, said:

“For all of the ink spilled about culture wars or freedom of speech debates on campuses, most of the public’s concerns are more bread and better: what is the value of a degree? And how is an undoubtedly privileged university sector contributing to wider society?

Nearly half of Britons think universities offer too many low-quality degrees, while those who didn’t attend university are far less convinced that universities benefit the country as a whole. While views on the UK’s university system are not as polarised as in other countries, Reform UK voters are much more critical of the sector and less persuaded of its wider social value. As this research shows – for universities to command consent, they need to show they benefit the whole of society, not just graduates, and do more to demonstrate they are doing their bit to help fix broken Britain.

The good news however is that if universities can do that, they are pushing at an open door of public support. The public still believes in - and in many ways is highly proud of - our university sector. At a time when trust in many institutions is seemingly at a historic low, Britons continue to show goodwill towards universities and are willing to give them time and space to tackle these challenges.”

