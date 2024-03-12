NCFE
|Printable version
In brief: our Advanced British Standard response
The consultation for the Advanced British Standard (ABS) is well underway and, at NCFE, we’ve been drafting our response from subject specialists and experts across the organisation.
With a deadline to submit the response by 20 March, here are our top-level takeaways regarding the proposed new qualification:
1. Teaching hours, quality, and pay
Plans to invest in 16-18 education and extend the number of teaching hours are welcome and will bring England in line with other developed countries. However, there are well-known challenges around teacher recruitment and retention, and introducing additional teaching hours risks exacerbating these issues, without a plan to address the root causes.
The pay disparity between schools and colleges should be addressed to ease problems with recruitment and retention for FE institutions. Raising the quality of the hours delivered is more important than raising the number of hours. More hours alone risks driving the standard of teaching down, as teachers are increasingly asked to teach subjects in which they have limited knowledge and experience.
2. Assessment methods and burden
Decisions around assessment approaches should be decided based on the course content; what is the best way to assess the knowledge, skills, and behaviours of each qualification? Exam-based assessments are not always the best way and other methods may be better suited to some courses, particularly in the occupational route.
Minimising the assessment burden is very important and can be achieved by considering the most appropriate form of assessment. Much of the burden on schools, colleges, and providers comes from uploading evidence in volume and scale in short windows, which brings significant risk. There is an opportunity to rethink the purpose of assessment, with more regular on-programme assessment used as a learning aid, and regular feedback to learners as they progress.
3. Genuine parity of esteem
Genuine parity of esteem is a long-held aim in England, and achieving this will be vital to the supply of skilled individuals into roles that are needed for a more productive and prosperous economy. Replacing A Levels as part of the introduction of the ABS could therefore level the playing field, bringing all routes under one banner and potentially creating an environment where both routes are equally appealing.
However, given that by the time the ABS is launched, awareness of T Levels will be greater, it may be worth considering retaining the branding of T Levels and A levels in a reformed system, as they will both have currency and recognition. This will also mitigate issues with learners across different cohorts competing in the labour market with different qualifications.
The two proposed names, however, risk undermining the aim to bring in a genuine party of esteem. For example, having ‘occupational’ in brackets, but no brackets used for the academic programme, suggests that the academic route is the ‘main’ or preferred route. There is a concern that universities and employers will view the occupational route as inferior, which could impact learner outcomes.
If you’d like to discuss any of the key points above or your own submission for the Advanced British Standard consultation, I’d love to hear from you. Get in touch directly by emailing michaellemin@ncfe.org.uk
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/our-advanced-british-standard-response/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
Changing lives through accreditation: building futures with Stockport Homes11/03/2024 11:25:00
In the world of social housing, Stockport Homes goes beyond bricks and mortar, actively shaping futures and creating opportunities for its residents.
Why are books important for a child's development?08/03/2024 14:15:00
Janet King, Sector Manager for Education and Childcare at NCFE, explores the role of books in opening up conversations about often difficult topics.
Learning architecture: a blueprint for the future of learning and development07/03/2024 14:15:00
As we navigate the dynamic landscape of education, constantly evolving and adapting to meet the demands of an ever-changing world, it becomes clear that our journey is not merely about imparting knowledge, but rather about sculpting a culture of perpetual learning and growth.
NCFE partners with Learning Vault to drive forward its delivery of digital credentials07/03/2024 13:33:00
The awarding organisation NCFE has partnered with global education specialists Learning Vault to support its work in delivering digital credentials.
Strength, resilience and role modelling: defining the makeup of female leadership07/03/2024 12:33:00
It’s essential to recognise the integral perspectives that female leaders can contribute at every level of the decision-making process – not only on International Women’s Day, but year-round.
Empowering education: NCFE and Gatsby partner to support T Level teaching04/03/2024 16:15:00
In an exciting development for education, NCFE and Gatsby Technical Education Projects (GTEP) are joining forces to support T Level teaching and learning.
Story-based Functional Skills pilot could help vulnerable young people write a new chapter in their lives27/02/2024 11:15:00
A pilot investigating the impact of interactive, story-based assessment on vulnerable groups has found that the method can improve engagement, motivation, and outcomes in Functional Skills.
Empowering through education: the evolution of NCFE and FE institutions26/02/2024 14:15:00
As we commemorate NCFE's remarkable 175-year legacy, it's an opportune moment to reflect on the profound impact of both NCFE and the broader further education (FE) sector.
Unique pilot aiming to help train social care workforce of the future19/02/2024 14:15:00
A first-of-its-kind project investigating the use of virtual reality (VR) and simulation centres to better prepare learners to enter the health and social care workforce has highlighted the need to access these teaching and assessment methods at a college level.