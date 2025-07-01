In effect from 1 July – changes to guidance on ancillary orders and careless driving guideline

Sentencing Council
Coming into effect today, 1 July 2025, is a package of new and revised guidance on ancillary orders available on conviction and a revised careless driving sentencing guideline.
We are introducing new guidance for six ancillary orders, changing existing guidance to make the information clearer and more consistent, and making guidance on specific ancillary orders available from within relevant sentencing guidelines. We also making guidance on ancillary orders available to users of the Crown Court sentencing guidelines. Until now, the guidance has been available only alongside the magistrates’ courts sentencing guidelines.
The changes are being made following public consultation. The Council has today published its response to the consultation, which gives more information on the changes.
Also coming into effect today is a revised version of the careless driving sentencing guideline, following our 2024 miscellaneous amendments consultation. To provide more consistent guidance, the culpability factors of the careless driving guideline have been aligned with those of causing death and causing serious injury by careless driving and the harm and step 2 factors have been aligned with the guideline for dangerous driving.
