In Southeast Asia, Trump reinforces worst fears about the US

EXPERT COMMENT

While many in the region were unperturbed by his election, the US president’s disruptive approach threatens the open and predictable world in which Southeast Asia has flourished.

Most European governments believe that the US president Donald Trump is dangerous because he is overturning Washington’s approach to the world by trashing alliances, undermining liberal democracy and abandoning the rules-based order.

In Southeast Asia, by contrast, many officials believe that Trump is simply reinforcing their worst pre-existing suspicions about America. From economic coercion to threatening sovereignty violations and disregarding international agreements and organizations, the US has previous form in their region and beyond. Trump, as they see it, is simply a more disruptive and shameless version of those who came before him in the White House.

Among regional friends and sceptics of the US alike, there is nonetheless great nervousness about how the Trump administration will approach Southeast Asia, especially as it is a key crucible for US–China rivalry and home to several countries with sizeable US trade deficits. The unabashed nature of Trump’s transactional, bullying style has also intensified fears about US abandonment, and a growing sense of fatalism about China’s rise to regional dominance.

