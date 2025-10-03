Inaugural Chair announced for the new management organisation responsible for the Arts Council Collection

Cultural leader Sukhy Johal MBE has been appointed as the inaugural Chair of a new organisation which will care for and share the Arts Council Collection once it has moved to Coventry.

Sukhy is an accomplished Chair, Director and Executive known for leading large-scale cultural organisations and transformative programmes across public, charitable, commercial, educational and independent sectors. He started his career volunteering across the third sector and was the founding co-chair of the New Art Exchange. Now, Sukhy is completing his term as Arts Council England Member of National Council and Chair of the Midlands Area to bring his expertise in working with local authorities and placemaking initiatives into his new role. Grounded in his working-class immigrant background, his civic-minded leadership champions equity and amplifies marginalised voices.

Established in 1946, the Arts Council Collection is one of the largest and most important national collections of modern and contemporary British art in the world. The Collection includes more than 8,500 works of art by more than 2,200 artists. It reaches more than one million people each year through loans and exhibitions.

The Southbank Centre has managed the Collection since 1986. However, due to the Collection moving to a new flagship location within the Coventry City Centre Cultural Gateway (CCCCG), the city’s former IKEA building, the decision was made to establish a new organisation to manage the Collection in its new home in Coventry. The organisation will continue to focus on high quality collection care and management, the ongoing development of the Collection through acquisitions and increasing its reach through its programmes.

The CCCCG is part of a multi-million-pound investment in the West Midlands region. The building will be a fitting legacy of Coventry City of Culture 2021 and will house both the Arts Council Collection and the British Council Collection alongside the Coventry Transport Museum’s Collection. It will create employment opportunities and sustain partnerships between the Collection and local, national and international organisations.

Now in post, Sukhy will lead the set up and development of the new organisation and will be recruiting for trustees in the coming months.

Sukhy Johal MBE, inaugural Chair of the Arts Council Collection said:

“I’m honoured to take on the role of Chair of the Arts Council Collection at this hugely exciting and pivotal time. As we transition to becoming an independent organisation, we are laying the foundations for a bold new future - one that celebrates our rich heritage while embracing fresh opportunities for public engagement and growth. “We are especially excited about the upcoming relocation to Coventry, where we will be part of the ambitious City Centre Cultural Gateway. This move marks a historic milestone: for the first time, the entire Collection will be housed together under one roof. Our new state-of-the-art Collection store, set to open in early 2027, will create unprecedented opportunities for access, learning, and collaboration. “This is more than a move – it’s a transformation. I look forward to working with our partners, supporters, and the wider community as we shape a vibrant future for the Collection.”

Sir Nicholas Serota, Chair of Arts Council Collection’s Acquisitions Committee, and of Arts Council England, said:

“We’re pleased to welcome Sukhy Johal MBE as the inaugural Chair of the new management organisation for the Arts Council Collection. Sukhy has vast experience in senior leadership and trustee roles across the cultural sector, including most recently as Midlands Area Chair for Arts Council England. This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the Collection, and for our aim to bring art closer to communities across the UK. “I’m confident that, under Sukhy’s leadership, the Collection will continue to inspire, engage, and connect people from all walks of life. I would also like to express our heartfelt thanks to the Southbank Centre for their expert care and stewardship of the Collection over the past four decades.”

Mark Ball, Artistic Director of the Southbank Centre, said: