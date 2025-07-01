Incentives for future decarbonisation from flagship scheme uncertain

According to a new NAO report,1 while emissions have fallen in the three sectors covered by the UK’s flagship ‘cap and trade’ scheme,2 a fall in the price that Scheme participants must pay for emitting carbon could undermine the extent to which it limits future greenhouse gas emissions.

Successful and timely transition to the UK Emissions Trading Scheme from its EU equivalent has allowed operations to run smoothly, ensuring the UK’s carbon-intensive industries remained subject to carbon-pricing.

Overall carbon emissions reduced by 11 million tonnes between 2021 and 2023 in the sectors the Scheme covers.

But the relatively low price of carbon in the Scheme may have limited incentives for industry adoption of low-carbon technologies.

The UK Emissions Trading Scheme is a crucial part of the UK government’s net zero strategy. By placing a price on carbon emissions, the government expects that, over time, businesses will invest in low-carbon technologies such as renewable energy, or switch the type of fuel used, as the carbon price becomes higher than the cost of that investment.

The Scheme raised £17.8 billion in revenue for the government from 2021 to 2025 through the auction of allowances, each equal to 1 tonne of carbon dioxide.3

More than 1,000 organisations in the power, industrial and aviation sectors are participating in the Scheme,4 and the government plans to expand it to include other industries in coming years.5

The post-Brexit transition to the UK Scheme from its EU equivalent was delivered on time despite a tight timetable, leading to no losses in revenue. Loopholes that allowed firms participating in the Scheme to make windfall profits (worth up to £49 million in 2022) have also now been closed.

Between 2021 and 2023, the carbon emissions covered by the Scheme decreased by 11 million tonnes overall. However, it is difficult to conclude whether this reduction can be attributed to the Scheme.6

The Scheme’s decarbonisation incentives also risk being undermined by the relatively low price set for UK carbon emissions. Despite initially exceeding the price in its EU equivalent, the price of carbon within the UK Scheme has decreased since 2023 and remains lower than EU carbon prices.7 The Scheme’s future effectiveness could be undermined by uncertainties around the availability and take-up of low-carbon alternatives.8 Some technologies – for example, carbon capture and sustainable aviation fuel – are in their infancy and may take many years before they start making a difference to emissions.

Stakeholders have expressed concerns that the Scheme could impact UK industry competitiveness, with international competition from firms facing lower carbon prices potentially resulting in economic activity moving abroad and continuing with unabated emissions (known as ‘carbon leakage’).9

While the UK ETS Authority (the joint body responsible for overseeing the Scheme) is a good example of innovative, collaborative policymaking,10 the relative size of administrative resources can make it challenging for the Authority. The NAO recommends that the Authority includes a broader commentary on the effectiveness of the Scheme as part of its existing annual reports on the functioning of the UK carbon market, and gathers data on the type of investments made in low-carbon technology by Scheme participants.

The Authority should also consider working with other government bodies involved in the UK’s industrial and energy sectors and improve communications with the Climate Change Committee to help anticipate the Committee’s advice on the Scheme.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, yesterday said:

“The UK Emissions Trading Scheme plays a key role in the UK’s progress towards its net zero goals. “After the successful transition from the EU cap and trade scheme, the Scheme has encouraged green investment and decarbonisation in some key sectors. “But to fulfil government’s ambitions to expand the UK Scheme, the Authority must ensure that the Scheme is combining with other policies to create sufficient incentives for industry to invest in low carbon technologies and for organisations to participate in the Scheme.”

UK Emissions Trading Scheme

