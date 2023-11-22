Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Incentivise EV battery supply chain investment to prevent decline of the UK car industry, say MPs
The UK Government is falling behind its competitors and needs to urgently create an attractive environment for electric vehicle (EV) battery production in the UK, according to a report by cross-party Committee of MPs.
- Read the full report (HTML)
- Read the full report (PDF)
- Read the report summary
- Find all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
The Batteries for electric vehicles report, published yesterday, warns that the UK faces a huge ‘gigafactory gap’, with less battery production capacity than needed for the nation’s future needs. If not addressed, this could see automotive production in the UK decline, potentially putting hundreds of thousands of associated jobs at risk.
Harnessing the UK’s low-carbon energy sources, the report argues that the Government could become an important centre for ‘midstream’ refining processes for critical materials such as lithium. Doing so would establish the UK as a frontrunner in building sustainable and ethical batteries, compared with those from China and European countries. Currently, China accounts for 78% of the world’s cathode production. China’s dominance over large parts of the battery supply chain leaves battery makers exposed should the country choose to restrict exports of battery materials and components.
The Government informed the Committee that it plans to publish an Advanced Manufacturing Plan at the Autumn Statement tomorrow, and that they are working on a UK Battery Strategy. The UK’s comparative advantage in clean energy and new battery technology should be leveraged in these plans, the report concluded.
Other recommendations included better Government backing for agreements to set up new gigafactories, prioritising them for infrastructure improvements, and boosting support for domestic critical mineral mining.
Chair's comments
Liam Byrne, Chair of the Business and Trade Committee, said:
“Power was at the heart of the industrial revolution and it will be at the heart of the green industrial revolution. But right now, the UK is on course to secure barely half of the electric battery capacity needed by the domestic car industry alone. Unless we fix this fast, we risk the industry simply relocating to Europe or the US, or becoming reliant on imports from China and elsewhere. That imperils 160,000 jobs and a jewel in the UK’s industrial crown. Now is the time to act.
We are unlikely to be able to compete with Brussels, Bideonomics or Bejing when it comes to subsidies. But we can still take decisive action. We desperately need a 10-year strategy that boosts subsidies, creates secure access to low-cost power, designates key sites for gigafactories, fixes the skills gap, delivers tariff-free trade, de-risks access to critical minerals and offers long-term R&D for the industry.
Our competitors have hit the accelerator on battery investment, and we’ve been left in their wake. The next round of investments by car makers in their factories will be decided by local battery manufacturing capacity. Boosting support for gigafactories is not enough; Government must cultivate a more appealing investment environment for battery producers before it’s too late. We must act urgently if we are to safeguard British automotive jobs and secure this critical industry for the future.”
Also in the report
- The Committee called for the Government to press the European Union for at least a 3-year extension of the current rules of origin requirements. New rules due to go live at the end of the year, would effectively apply tariffs for electric cars sold in the European Union
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/365/business-and-trade-committee/news/198543/incentivise-ev-battery-supply-chain-investment-to-prevent-decline-of-the-uk-car-industry-say-mps/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
DB pensions with Liability Driven Investments (LDIs): Work and Pensions Committee publishes Government response to report21/11/2023 16:25:00
The Work and Pensions Committee yesterday published the Government Response to its report on defined benefit pensions with Liability Driven Investments (LDIs).
Government ignores calls for sex education targeted at boys to tackle harassment21/11/2023 09:25:00
The Government recently (17 November 2023) refused to commit to a new strategy in schools on issues of sexual harassment and gender-based violence that is specifically aimed at engaging boys and young men, despite calls in a recent report from MPs on the Women and Equalities Committee.
Government takes leisurely approach to tackling food security20/11/2023 16:25:00
The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee recently (Friday 17 November) published the Government’s response to its report on Food Security, published in July.
Media Bill: CMS Committee publishes Government response to pre-legislative scrutiny reports20/11/2023 11:05:00
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has today published the Government response to its reports on the draft Media Bill.
Lords Committee publishes new report on services that could transform patient care17/11/2023 11:10:00
The Public Services Committee has published its new report, Homecare medicines services: an opportunity lost. The Committee concludes that the services which deliver medicines to patients in their home could improve care for patients and reduce pressure on the NHS but that this significant potential is not being met.
Net zero target in jeopardy through lack of long-term planning from Government15/11/2023 16:10:00
A lack of long-term planning from the Government risks jeopardising the UK’s legally-mandated pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, particularly in the context of the government's announcement in September 2023 to delay the phasing out of new fossil fuel vehicles and heating systems.
Financial Services Regulation Committee recommended by Liaison Committee 15 November 202315/11/2023 15:10:00
Today, the House of Lords Liaison Committee has recommended to the House of Lords the creation of a Financial Services Regulation Committee.
Cost of living support payments welcome but insufficient to meet the scale of the problem, MPs say15/11/2023 09:25:00
Support payments to help people cope with cost of living pressures have not been enough to meet the scale of the problem and offered only a short-term reprieve for many, MPs yesterday warned, in a report that calls on the Government to consider widening the eligibility for future payments and for them to take account of the financial difficulties faced by disabled people and families.