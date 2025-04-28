Incentivise investment or face worsening housing crisis, NRLA warns

Following reports that the Home Office intends to encourage private landlords to house asylum seekers using five-year guaranteed rent deals, the NRLA has issued it response to this announcement.

The reports indicate that Serco, one of several contractors responsible for undertaking work for the Home Office, plans to call on landlords in the North West, Midlands and the East of England to come forward.

In response to this news, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), recently commented:

“The Government’s reliance on the private-rented sector to house those in the greatest need is nothing new. However, the Home Office’s use of private landlords highlights the growing shortage of available homes and the lack of consistency between government departments. “Whilst half of Whitehall is scrabbling to hit housing targets and find accommodation for potentially homeless households, the other half seems hell-bent on devising ways to dissuade investment in homes. “If the Government is serious about meeting housing need, and growing our way out of the current crisis, then it needs to incentivise investment. Landlords need the confidence that both the regulatory and tax regime will allow them to plan and to flourish. Without this the market will continue to stagnate, and demand will further outstrip the limited supply of housing available.”

