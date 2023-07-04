techUK
|Printable version
Inclusive hiring is the key to digital transformation in the Public Sector (Guest blog from FDM)
The digital revolution has transformed every aspect of our lives, from how we shop and travel, to how we communicate and access information. Yet, despite the advances made in technology, the public sector is still grappling with a dearth of digital skills. What is needed is an approach of digital inclusivity and equality, which can help address this shortage.
In the 2021 Spending Review the UK government has committed to investing an additional £8 billion in digital, data, and technology transformation by 2025. This is a step in the right direction as it will enable outdated and inefficient legacy systems to be replaced, delivering better services and greater value for taxpayers.
Preliminary reports predict the following savings:
- Over £1 billion from cutting the cost of paper-based services
- £101 million per year by the end of 2025. This will be facilitated by a strategic digital remuneration plan aimed at reducing attrition rates and the high costs of hiring external contractors
However, this investment must be driven by a robust digital strategy that can transform the way we access public services.
More and more people are engaging with the government online every day, whether it’s to establish a business, renew their driver’s licence, or obtain entitlements such as Universal Credit. This is reflective of the growing preference for conducting daily charges online.
Challenges of digital transformation
While digital transformation has the potential to deliver significant cost savings, it is important to recognise that it’s not without its challenges. One of the biggest barriers to the digital transformation of the public sector is finding a steady stream of talent that matches both skills and affordability criteria.
This means investing in training and development programmes that enable existing employees to upskill and reskill themselves, while also attracting and retaining new talent.
Inclusive hiring processes that tap into alternate sources of talent can help organisations fill their specialist skills gaps. This looks beyond traditional sources of talent, such as universities and colleges, to underrepresented groups, including those with disabilities, those with extended career breaks, ex-forces personnel, and those from low-income backgrounds.
This helps create a more diverse workforce, which is not only more representative of the communities it serves, but is also better equipped to tackle the complex challenges facing the public sector.
Apprenticeships
Apprenticeships are an excellent way for organisations to build a workforce with Net New Talent that is custom-made to meet specific business needs. According to UK government data an estimated 613,900 people participated in apprenticeship programmes in 2021/22, recording a 3.3% increase from the previous year. This is not surprising considering rising university fees compounded with the cost-of-living crisis.
At FDM we run a unique three to four – year apprenticeship programme that combines work and training. At the end of the programme, apprentices earn a BSc. Digital Tech Solutions degree. They have the opportunity to work with clients on live projects and network with people from diverse backgrounds.
No STEM, No Problem
Digital inclusivity is also achieved with the acceptance of candidates from non-STEM backgrounds. Organisations can gain access to a wide cross-section of people with unique skills, perspectives and experiences if they can overcome their own pre-set notions of certain ‘profiles’ doing certain roles within their teams.
At FDM, we understand the unique challenges faced by the public sector during this critical time, where a comprehensive digital transformation is underway.
Public vs Private
The public sector’s success depends not on competing with the private sector for top talent. Instead, it relies on building a self-sustained framework of talent creation that can be scaled at speed to meet the changing needs of the sector.
We can facilitate and expedite your ambitious transformation journey by delivering a constant flow of skilled resources that is both affordable and sustainable.
By joining a strategic talent solutions partner like FDM, public sector organisations can adopt digital inclusivity and equality to the hiring, training, and development of diverse talent pipelines. In doing so, they can build a resilient workforce, capable of delivering better services and greater value for taxpayers.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/inclusive-hiring-is-the-key-to-digital-transformation-in-the-public-sector-guest-blog-from-fdm.html
Latest News from
techUK
Updates in HealthTech03/07/2023 11:25:00
A flurry of announcements across digital health has highlighted the Government’s recognition that technology is critical to tackling major challenges facing the NHS. The announcements summarised below form part of plans, trailed ahead of the NHS’s 75th birthday next week, designed to equip the NHS with the latest tools to improve citizen outcomes, save staff time, and ease pressures on services.
EU introduces key changes to payment regulations30/06/2023 09:10:00
One key change is the expansion of the timeframe for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) renewal for accessing Account Information Service Provider domains’ to every 180 days, up from 90 days in PSD2; something the FinTech sector have been long-calling for.
techUK and IT Ukraine Association sign a Memorandum of Understanding at Plexal, Here East27/06/2023 16:25:00
On the eve of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, the UK-Ukraine Tech Bridge was launched at the Plexal, Here East, in East London.
Police Digital Service (PDS) Refresh Strategy Roundtable; Round-up27/06/2023 11:25:00
Following techUK’s first engagement with the PDS regarding the institution’s refresh of its 2020 Digital Strategy for Policing, we were delighted to welcome back Martin Leven, Alex Bowen and relevant digital decision-makers within Policing to discuss changes made to the Strategy document, following extensive consultation and input from techUK members
techUK and Deloitte publish industry-leading Nature Bytes Back report26/06/2023 16:25:00
techUK are pleased to be endorsing the ground-breaking report looking at the nature-related risks, dependencies and opportunities of Tech, Media and Telecoms companies.
techUK members support for Ukraine21/06/2023 14:10:00
With the Ukraine Recovery Conference underway, techUK has put together a statement outlining the various ways in which our members have supported Ukraine following the Russian invasion in February 2022
techUK response to the Ofgem Open Letter - Future reform to the electricity connections process20/06/2023 11:25:00
techUK responded on behalf of its members to the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) open letter on future reforms to electricity connections.
Financial Conduct Authority's Consumer Duty TechSprint16/06/2023 15:05:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is holding its three-day Consumer Duty TechSprint covering the operational experiences towards consumer data integration of the sector's innovative solutions.