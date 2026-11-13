Incoming Chair of Environment Agency endorsed by EFRA and Environmental Audit committees

The decision, made in a new report, comes after MPs from both cross-party committees questioned Tennant in a pre-appointment hearing on 11 November.

Tennant was questioned on her experience and suitability for the role, as well as the independence she will bring, with the board, in scrutinising and holding the EA’s executive to account for its performance.

She also faced questions on the government’s proposal to merge the water sector regulators, the EA’s response to river pollution and waste crime incidents, its capacity to monitor water companies, and how it publishes compliance data.

Tennant is currently Chair of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, the EA's equivalent body in Scotland. She also chairs the NHS Pension Board for England and Wales and is the Regional Energy Strategic Plan Chair for Scotland at the National Energy System Operator. More information about her professional background is available here.

The role of EA Chair entails working three days a week and remuneration is £100,000 a year.

Subject to a final decision by the Secretary of State, Tennant is set to take up the post on 1 January 2027 for a four-year term. Alan Lovell’s term as EA Chair will end on 31 December.

She is likely to be invited back to both committees for further evidence sessions once she is established in the role.

Pre-appointment hearings are held by select committees for certain public appointments before the appointment is formally made. The hearings assess the candidate’s suitability for the post. They are usually followed by a report that either endorses or raises concerns about the appointment. Committees do not have the authority to stop a candidate from being offered a post.

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