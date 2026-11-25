More than £4.8 million spent on assets acquired in 2025.

Community ownership of buildings and land across Scotland increased by 4% in 2025.

At the end of December 2025 there were 978 assets in community ownership, 34 higher than at the same point the previous year.

Legislation introduced by the Scottish Government, such as the Community Right to Buy and Asset Transfer Requests, have given communities more power to take control of assets that matter to them.

This has allowed a group in St Andrews to force the Isle of Man-based owner of an abandoned piece of land on the High Street called Poet's Neuk to sell to them to for use by the local community. This was the first community to make use of the compulsory purchase powers introduced in the Community Empowerment (Scotland) Act.

In the most recent round of awards, a group in Leith has been awarded more than £500,000 from the Scottish Land Fund, which is supported by the Scottish Government, to purchase the Leith St Andrews church, following the Church of Scotland’s decision to sell it.

The 978 assets owned in 2025 represents more than an elevenfold increase from the 88 assets known to be community owned since 2000 with the Scottish Land Fund launched in 2001 to help groups with ambitions to take on local projects.

Climate Action and Rural Affairs Secretary Gillian Martin yesterday said:

“All across the country there are incredible examples of local people taking over a building to preserve it for the future or to provide vital meeting space for people to get together or run classes to support their community. In other areas - particularly in Na h-Eileanan Siar and the Highlands – groups have taken responsibility for large areas of land to be run for the benefit of the local community, allowing them to make decisions about how it is managed and used. “2025 showed a steady increase in the number of community owned assets, with the number almost doubling over the last decade. These assets – whether land, buildings or a combination of both – represent 554 community groups who have taken on the responsibility of owning a key piece of their local area for the benefit of their community. “Some of the earliest examples of community ownership date back to the 1800s and we are supporting people taking a role in managing their local assets so that it serves their needs.”

Background

https://www.gov.scot/publications/community-ownership-in-scotland-2025/