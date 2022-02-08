Welsh Government
Increase in Glastir payments made in January
There has been a significant increase in the number of Glastir payments made early in the payment window to Welsh farm businesses, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
More than 2,200 claims under Glastir Entry, Advance, Commons and Organic were paid in January which represents 78% of all claims received and is worth £26.2m to Welsh farms.
Businesses receiving the funding play a key role in contributing to the aims of conserving and enhancing wildlife and biodiversity, improving soil and water resources as well as restoring peatland habitats and responding to the climate emergency by taking action towards the decarbonisation of Welsh agriculture.
The increase in Glastir payments being made in comparison to previous years is in part as a result of simplifying the Basic Payment Scheme 2021.
Last year, the Minister announced £66.7m to extend Glastir schemes until December 2023. This decision was taken to help further enhance the understanding of the impact of Glastir actions and interventions and contribute to the development of the future Sustainable Farming Scheme.
Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths yesterday said:
I am pleased there has been a significant increase in the number of payments made in comparison with previous years.
This has been achieved as a result of simplifying the Basic Payment Scheme for 2021 and implementing a more streamlined process which allowed the introduction of BPS Advance payments in October last year.
I would like to thank everyone, including industry stakeholders, who have worked with my officials to deliver this unprecedented number of payments to Welsh farm businesses.
The hard work continues to process the remaining claims as soon as possible and I expect to meet the European Commission’s payment target before 30 June, with all, except the most complex claims, to be paid by this date.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/increase-glastir-payments-made-january
