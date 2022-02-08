Increase in Glastir payments made in January

There has been a significant increase in the number of Glastir payments made early in the payment window to Welsh farm businesses, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.

More than 2,200 claims under Glastir Entry, Advance, Commons and Organic were paid in January which represents 78% of all claims received and is worth £26.2m to Welsh farms.

Businesses receiving the funding play a key role in contributing to the aims of conserving and enhancing wildlife and biodiversity, improving soil and water resources as well as restoring peatland habitats and responding to the climate emergency by taking action towards the decarbonisation of Welsh agriculture.

The increase in Glastir payments being made in comparison to previous years is in part as a result of simplifying the Basic Payment Scheme 2021.

Last year, the Minister announced £66.7m to extend Glastir schemes until December 2023. This decision was taken to help further enhance the understanding of the impact of Glastir actions and interventions and contribute to the development of the future Sustainable Farming Scheme.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths yesterday said: