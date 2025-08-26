Increase in numbers of newly qualified paramedics

More than 450 have joined since 2020.

Health Secretary Neil Gray has welcomed an increase in the number of newly qualified paramedics joining the Scottish Ambulance Service, with 360 new recruits joining the service since 2023.

New figures show a steep increase in recruitment between 2022-23 and 2023-24, and a total recruitment of 489 since 2020.

The investment in newly qualified paramedics is designed to give the service more resilience, improve capacity and increase the number of patients treated in the community.

A three-year paramedic undergraduate degree programme was launched at Glasgow Caledonian University in 2017 and is now available at five universities across Scotland.

Figures for the last five years, which include graduates from outside Scotland, are:

2020-21 = 24

2021-22 = 58

2022-23 = 47

2023-24 = 179

2024-25 = 181

The number of paramedics currently working in Scotland is 2,156.6 whole time equivalent posts.

Health Secretary Neil Gray yesterday said:

“The Scottish Ambulance Service is an absolutely vital part of the health service, so the Scottish Government is working hard to provide it with the staff and resources it needs to continue delivering a high-quality emergency service to people across Scotland. "Since 2020, we have supported the recruitment of additional staff, with further recruitment already underway this year—bringing workforce levels to a record high. "Ambulance staff have shown outstanding resilience in the face of sustained pressure, and I want to thank them for their continued dedication and hard work."

Michael Dickson OBE Chief Executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service yesterday said:

“We are delighted to welcome this number of newly qualified paramedics to SAS. This reflects their experience to date, and it also reinforces the important role paramedics can play in the future of NHS Scotland. “Our continued ambition, supported by Scottish Government, is to grow and develop the SAS workforce, ensuring we continue to deliver the very best patient care by boosting capacity and increasing our resilience in communities across Scotland.”

