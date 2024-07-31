Scottish Government
|Printable version
Increase in official veterinary rate
Funding for enhanced training.
Vets who provide disease control surveillance in farm animals on behalf of the Scottish Ministers will receive higher pay rates from tomorrow (1 August).
Official Veterinarians (OVs) play a vital role in the delivery of a range of statutory duties and provide important support to the Animal and Plant Health Agency in disease surveillance, particularly TB testing, brucellosis investigations and anthrax inquiries.
Their work ensures that disease is detected at an earlier stage which will help reduce the spread of disease on farm and ultimately reduce the numbers of animals requiring to be removed from a herd or flock.
Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said:
“Official Veterinarians do essential work and I am pleased to announce that from tomorrow all rates will be increased for OVs undertaking these statutory duties. These rates will be subject to a cumulative inflationary increase of 29.9% and will be maintained going forward by offering an increase of around 2% annually from 1 April 2025.
“Despite the challenging fiscal environment, we have earmarked up to £50,000 for the next year in recognition of the important role OVs play in keeping our farms and food chain safe.
“This funding will also support new and existing OVs to undertake the necessary training to gain essential skills in statutory surveillance and tuberculin testing.”
Background
In order to undertake statutory surveillance work OVs need to hold an official control qualification (OCQ) from Improve International, the appointed training provider for all aspects of OV work.
There are currently 385 OVs in Scotland qualified for Statutory Surveillance and 351 holding the qualification for Tuberculin Testing.
In financial year 2023-24 the Scottish Government provided funding for 39 new OVs to undertake the training to qualify for either or both of these courses along with the mandatory training in Essential Skills.
The current fees payable to OVs were last reviewed and agreed in April 2017.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/increase-in-official-veterinary-rate/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Victim Surcharge Fund reopens31/07/2024 16:15:00
Fifth round of applications for victims’ organisations.
Monthly GDP Estimates for May31/07/2024 12:20:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Harnessing start-up solutions to improve lives30/07/2024 15:05:00
CivTech Round 10 launched to drive public sector innovation.
XL Bully dog safeguards to come into force30/07/2024 13:05:00
XL Bully owners have until midnight Wednesday 31 July to apply for an exemption certificate ahead of new laws coming into force.
Fairer Workplaces Fund30/07/2024 10:05:00
A fund to help businesses, charities and other organisations adopt fair work practices has opened for applications.
HM Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland: annual report 2023-202429/07/2024 15:05:00
Annual report to The Scottish Ministers, written by Professor Gordon Findlater, His Majesty's Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland, providing a resume of duties undertaken in the role during the period 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.
Third drug-checking licence application submitted29/07/2024 13:05:00
Glasgow joins Dundee and Aberdeen in £1 million pilot scheme.
Social care - personal assistants: current data sources and future work29/07/2024 12:05:00
Overview of key sources of data on personal assistants (PAs) in Scotland. The report supports the work of the Personal Assistants Programme Board and estimates the size of the personal assistant workforce in Scotland to aid with future workforce planning.
World Heritage status for Flow Country29/07/2024 10:05:00
UNESCO recognise global importance of its natural habitat.