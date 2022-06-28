Increase in residential rehabilitation placements

More than 500 people treated last year.

A total of 511 residential rehabilitation placements were approved between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022 according to latest statistics from Public Health Scotland (PHS).

This is the first year in which PHS have collected this information however, the number of placements in the first three months of this year were up by 20 on the previous quarter at 133.

In November 2021 Minister for Drugs Policy Angela Constance outlined plans to ensure that by 2026, at least 1000 people are publicly funded to go to rehab every year - a 300% increase on the number prior to the launch of the National Mission to tackle the drug deaths emergency.

The highest number of placements approved by an Alcohol and Drug Partnership (ADP) was 109 in Glasgow City, followed by 104 by Highland and 57 by City of Edinburgh.

Ms Constance said:

“I welcome this report which shows that in the first quarter of this year more placements were approved than in any three month period since PHS started collecting this information.

“However, though the statistics do indicate progress, we recognise the scale of the challenge that we continue to face and we are determined to do more.

“Residential rehabilitation is one of a range of services for those seeking help with problematic drug use and we aim to increase the number of placements by 300% over the course of this parliament.

“Our research on pathways into rehabilitation has helped to develop our understanding of existing provision, by drawing out good practice and identifying gaps - this allows us to target and streamline our approach so that we can meet the needs of more people.

“An additional £100 million was announced as part of the National Mission to improve access to residential rehabilitation and we are determined every penny of that will make a difference to those who meet the criteria for this type of treatment.”

Background:

Interim monitoring report on statutory funded residential rehabilitation placements.